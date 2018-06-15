Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 Featuring RetroSense Therapeutics, REGENXBIO & AGTC

This pipeline analysis report provides detailed insights into the clinical trials landscape of the gene therapy molecules for age-related macular degeneration in the development and pre-clinical stages. The report also offers comprehensive information about the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline molecules based on various segmentations such as therapy, route of administration, and target.

Overview of the gene therapy pipeline for age-related macular degeneration

It has been observed that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the major causes for vision loss and is characterized by the formation of a blurred area near the center of vision, a condition that mostly affects the geriatric population. According to the CDC, almost 2 million individuals in the US suffer from AMD and by 2050, this number will reach more than 5 million. This will subsequently demand the need for the development of innovative treatments for AMD, driving the market's growth.

The market research analysts have predicted that with the introduction of techniques such as fluorescein angiography, the global age-related macular degeneration market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2020. With the unavailability of FDA-approved treatment for dry AMD (dAMD) and the treatment of wet AMD (wAMD) involving the need of intravitreal injections for an indefinite period, gene therapy is emerging as the most-efficient approach for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



According to this pipeline analysis report, most of the gene therapy molecules in the pipeline are being developed for wet AMD (wAMD). Our market research analysts have also identified that most of these molecules are in the pre-clinical development stage and a considerable number of molecules have been discontinued from development.



Companies covered



This pipeline analysis report provides a detailed analysis of the companies that are involved in the development of gene therapy molecules for the treatment of AMD. In addition to providing information on the various stages of molecules developed by companies for different indications, this pipeline analysis report also provides information about the gene therapy molecules discontinued by companies.



Some of the companies covered in this pipeline analysis report are

RetroSense Therapeutics

REGENXBIO

AGTC

Therapeutic assessment of the gene therapy pipeline for AMD by route of administration

Subretinal

Intravitreal

Unspecified

The intravitreal route of administration (ROA) involves the application of the drug directly onto the vitreous fluid and in the subretinal technique, the molecules are applied to the subretinal space, which will have a more direct effect on the target cells.



Therapeutic assessment of the gene therapy pipeline for AMD by therapy

Monotherapy

Combination therapy

According to this pipeline analysis report, all the molecules that are currently in the gene therapy pipeline for age-related macular degeneration are being developed as monotherapy drugs and most of these molecules are in the pre-clinical stage of development.



Key questions answered in the report include

What are the different stages of the pipeline molecules under investigation?

What are the gene therapy molecules in the various development stages for age-related macular degeneration?

What are the companies that are currently involved in the development of gene therapy molecules for age-related macular degeneration?

What are the molecules discontinued from development?

What are the major regulatory authorities approving drugs in various regions?

