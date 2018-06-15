Gene Therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 Featuring Sangamo Therapeutics, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum & uniQure

This pipeline analysis report provides detailed insights into the clinical trials landscape of the gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis including molecules at pre-clinical and various other development stages. The report also offers comprehensive information about the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline molecules based on various segmentations including route of administration.

According to this pipeline analysis report, majority of molecules in the pipeline are targeted at mucopolysaccharidosis III A (sanfilippo type A syndrome) and five major companies are involved in the development of gene therapy molecules for this disease. The only company focusing on the development of treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis III B (sanfilippo type B syndrome) is Abeona Therapeutics.

Companies covered



This pipeline analysis report provides a detailed analysis of the companies that are actively involved in the development of gene therapy molecules for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis. In addition to providing detailed information on the various stages of molecules developed for different indications, this pipeline analysis report also provides information about the gene therapy molecules discontinued by companies.

Some of the companies covered in this pipeline analysis report are

Sangamo Therapeutics

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

uniQure

Therapeutic assessment of the gene therapy pipeline for mucopolysaccharidosis by route of administration

Intravenous

ICV

Intracerebral

Intracisternal

In the intravenous route of administration, the drug is directly delivered into the vein of the mucopolysaccharidosis gene therapy candidates. According to our pipeline analysis report, the maximum number of gene therapy molecules for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis are being developed as intravenous and ICV drugs.



Key questions answered in the report include

What are the gene therapy molecules in the various development stages for mucopolysaccharidosis?

What are the companies that are currently involved in the development of gene therapy molecules for mucopolysaccharidosis?

Insight into discontinued/inactive molecules with appropriate reasoning?

What are the major regulatory authorities approving drugs in various regions?

Detailed profiling of each active molecule.

