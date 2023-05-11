Gene Therapy for Rare Disease Market Expected to Surpass US$ 2087.6 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 36.6%

COVINA, Calif. , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Prophecy Market Insights ""Gene Therapy for Rare Disease Market accounted for US$ 78.4 Million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2087.6 Million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 36.6%"

What is the Overview of Gene Therapy for Rare Disease Market?

Gene Therapy has become relevant to rare disease patients and successful gene therapy requires single dose to confer lifelong improvement. Ongoing research and development activities has contributed in market growth. Under development technologies such as cell suspension technology, compendium of standard analytical & bioanalytical methods, cell potentiation technology, plug and play manufacturing process for adeno-associated virus (AAV) serotypes is expected to fruitful the demand for Gene Therapy for Rare Disease market growth.

What are the Recent News of Gene Therapy for Rare Disease Market?

· In October 2021, U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration, five profit organizations and ten pharmaceutical companies has joined forces to develop gene therapies for rare diseases. By standardizing process and leveraging on experience with platform technology, gene therapy product development will be accelerated to allow more timely access to new therapies for needy patients.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Accounted in 2022 US$ 78.4 Million Estimated to be in 2032 US$ 2087.6 Million CAGR 36.6 % Market Segmentation By Drug – Approved Drugs and Pipeline Drugs By Therapeutic Application - Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Ophthalmic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Immunodeficiency Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What is Prophecy's Analyst View on Gene Therapy for Rare Disease Market?

New product launch of novel gene therapies for rare disease has become major contribution in target market growth. Growing number of drug approvals, presence of major key players and increase in research & development activities with technological innovation is expected to foster the demand for Gene Therapy for Rare Disease market growth in coming years.

What is gene therapy and how does it work in the treatment of rare diseases?

Gene therapy is a medical treatment that involves modifying a person's DNA to treat or prevent a disease. In rare diseases, gene therapy aims to address the underlying genetic cause of the disease by introducing a functional copy of the defective gene into the patient's cells. This is typically done using viral vectors or non-viral methods. The goal is to produce a functional protein that can correct the genetic defect and achieve a long-lasting therapeutic effect. Although gene therapy for rare diseases is still a developing field with many challenges, it holds great promise for the treatment of genetic disorders that have few or no other treatment options.

What are the Possibilities for Gene Therapy for Rare Disease Market?

Increasing investment in gene therapy research and development could lead to the discovery of new treatments for rare genetic disorders.

Advances in technology, such as gene editing and improved delivery methods, could make gene therapy more effective and accessible to a wider range of patients.

Ongoing clinical trials for gene therapy treatments for rare diseases could lead to FDA approval and commercialization of new therapies.

Growing patient demand for personalized medicine and innovative treatments for rare diseases could create a larger market for gene therapy.

Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and patient advocacy groups could accelerate the development and commercialization of gene therapies for rare diseases.

Continued regulatory support for gene therapy research and development, including expedited approval pathways, could help bring new therapies to market more quickly.

The increasing prevalence of rare genetic disorders and the lack of effective treatments for many of these diseases creates a significant unmet medical need that gene therapy has the potential to address.

What are the future prospects for gene therapy in the treatment of rare diseases, and what new developments can we expect in the field?

The future prospects for gene therapy in the treatment of rare diseases are promising, as new developments in technology and research are making the treatment more effective and accessible. Gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 could allow for more precise and targeted treatments, while combination therapies and improved delivery methods are also being explored. It is likely that we will see many new developments in the field in the coming years, leading to increased treatment options for patients with rare genetic disorders.

What are key benefits of the Gene Therapy for Rare Disease Market?

Potentially curative: Gene therapy has the potential to cure or significantly improve symptoms of rare genetic disorders by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. Personalized medicine: Gene therapy is tailored to the specific genetic mutation that causes the rare disease, allowing for a more personalized treatment approach. Long-lasting effects: Gene therapy has the potential to produce a long-lasting therapeutic effect, reducing the need for ongoing treatment and improving quality of life for patients. Fewer side effects: Compared to traditional treatments such as chemotherapy, gene therapy is often associated with fewer side effects, making it a more tolerable treatment option for patients. Potential to treat multiple diseases: Some gene therapies have shown promise in treating multiple rare diseases, increasing the potential impact of these therapies on patient populations. Increasing investment: Gene therapy research and development is attracting increasing investment, which could lead to the discovery of new therapies for a wider range of rare diseases.

SOURCE Prophecy Market Insights