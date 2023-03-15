Gene therapy market size to grow by USD 4,613.9 million from 2022 to 2027; The increase in special drug designations to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global gene therapy market size as estimated to increase by USD 4,613.9 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increase in special drug designations. Most gene therapy programs have been granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, or breakthrough designation by the U.S. FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies for the treatment of certain diseases. In addition, orphan drug status will also help the company with tax incentives in its next research. Such advantages of specialty drug designations will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic data (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2027

Global Gene Therapy Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on therapy areas (oncology, CNS, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and others), and delivery mode (in vivo and ex vivo).

The market growth in the oncology segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global oncology drugs market has a huge unmet demand for the treatment of various indications. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer indications has led pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to conduct extensive research to develop drugs for these indications. The lack of efficacy of small molecules and biomolecules has led companies to move towards effective therapeutic options such as gene therapy. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gene therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gene therapy market.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global gene therapy market during the forecast period. The US has become a lucrative market for increased investment in the North American gene therapy market. This comes from government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) providing funding to small industries and companies focused on developing new products. Moreover, increasing funding from government and private organizations will drive the development of gene therapy during the forecast period.

Global Gene therapy market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global gene therapy market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer gene therapy in the market are Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., ElevateBio, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generation Bio Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Syncona Ltd., uniQure NV, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and others.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. : The company offers gene therapy solutions such as Phase 3 VIITAL Clinical Trial of EB 101.

: The company offers gene therapy solutions such as Phase 3 VIITAL Clinical Trial of EB 101. Amgen Inc.: The company offers gene therapy solutions such as CAR T cell immunotherapies.

The company offers gene therapy solutions such as CAR T cell immunotherapies. Astellas Pharma Inc.: The company offers gene therapy solutions such as AT132, AT845, AT466.

The company offers gene therapy solutions such as AT132, AT845, AT466. Biogen Inc.: The company offers gene therapy solutions such as GTxAU.

Global Gene Therapy Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Growing research in gene therapy for CVDs and orphan diseases is one of the key market trends that is contributing to the market growth. Due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease in adult patients over the age of 65, companies are shifting their R&D efforts toward developing gene therapies for these diseases. Coronary artery disease and heart failure require immediate treatment. Companies are therefore working to develop gene therapies that are administered to patients using viral vectors to angiogenic growth factors to promote collateral vessel development. For example, MYDICAR, a gene transfer therapy, is in Phase II development of Celladon for the treatment of heart failure. Such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - High treatment cost is one of the factors hindering the gene therapy market growth. Gene therapy costs range from USD 3 million to USD 1.2 million. Unlike other biomolecules and small molecules, gene therapy works differently for every individual and needs to be tailored separately for each. A mutated gene in a cell is taken from a patient and modified in the laboratory. The modified stem cells are introduced into the patient using a viral vector that is administered intravenously. This increases manufacturing costs and thus the overall cost of gene therapy. Such rising costs will be a challenging factor for the growth of the gene therapy market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Gene Therapy Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gene therapy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the gene therapy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gene therapy market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gene therapy market vendors

Gene Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,613.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., ElevateBio, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generation Bio Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Syncona Ltd., uniQure NV, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapy Area



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gene therapy market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gene therapy market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Therapy area Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Therapy area Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Delivery mode Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Delivery mode Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy Area

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Therapy Area - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Therapy Area - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Therapy Area

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Therapy Area



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Therapy Area

6.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 CNS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on CNS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on CNS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on CNS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on CNS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Rare diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Rare diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Rare diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Rare diseases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Rare diseases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Therapy Area

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Therapy Area ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Delivery Mode

7.3 In vivo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on In vivo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on In vivo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on In vivo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on In vivo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Ex vivo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Ex vivo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Ex vivo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Ex vivo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Ex vivo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Delivery Mode ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 116: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 119: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 122: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 125: Biogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 bluebird bio Inc.

Exhibit 128: bluebird bio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: bluebird bio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: bluebird bio Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 ElevateBio

Exhibit 131: ElevateBio - Overview



Exhibit 132: ElevateBio - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ElevateBio - Key offerings

12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 134: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Generation Bio Co.

Exhibit 139: Generation Bio Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Generation Bio Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Generation Bio Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 142: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 146: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.13 Orchard Therapeutics Plc

Exhibit 150: Orchard Therapeutics Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Orchard Therapeutics Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Orchard Therapeutics Plc - Key offerings

12.14 Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 153: Poseida Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Poseida Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Poseida Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 uniQure NV

Exhibit 159: uniQure NV - Overview



Exhibit 160: uniQure NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: uniQure NV - Key offerings

12.17 Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 162: Voyager Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Voyager Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Voyager Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

