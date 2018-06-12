Gene Therapy R&D and Revenue Forecasts 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

The gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.1% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the cancer treatment submarket accounted for 68.7% of the gene therapy drug market. Visiongain estimated that gene therapy for rare diseases will be the driver for market growth in the second half of the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Gene Therapy market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report assesses the approved gene therapy products in the market and gives revenue to 2028 for Neovasculgen

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of the submarket by indication for the period 2018-2028:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular disorders

• Rare diseases

• Ophthalmological diseases

• Other therapeutic uses

• Profiles leading companies that will be important in the development of the gene therapy market. For each company, developments and outlooks are discussed and companies covered in this chapter include:

• UniQure

• Biogen

• Bluebird Bio

• Spark Therapeutics

• Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation

• Oxford Biomedica

• GenSight Biologics

• Assesses the outlook for the leading gene treatment R&D pipeline for 2018 and discusses technological progress and potential. Profiles appear for gene therapy drug candidates, withrevenue forecasts for six leading agents:

• SPK-RPE65 (Spark Therapeutics)

• Collategene (AMG0001, AnGes MG/Vical)

• Invossa (TissueGene-C, TissueGene Inc/Kolon Life Science)

• BC-819 (BioCancell)

• Lenti-D (Bluebird Bio)

• GSK2696273 (GlaxoSmithKline)

• Provides qualitative analysis of trends that will affect the gene therapies market, from the perspective of pharmaceutical companies, during the period 2018 to 2028. SWOT analysis is provided and an overview of regulation of the gene therapy market by leading regiongiven.

• Our study discusses factors that influence the market including these:

• Translation of research into marketable products modifying human DNA - gene transfer for therapeutic use, altering the nuclear genome

• Genomic editing technology and other supporting components

• Collaborations to develop and launch gene-based products - acquisitions and licensing deals

• Supporting technologies for human genetic modification, gene replacement and targeted drug delivery

• Gene therapies for ophthalmologic diseases - next-generation medicines

• Regulations in the United States, the European Union and Japan - overcoming technological and medical challenges to pass clinical trials.

Companies Listed

4DMT (4D Molecular Therapeutics)

Abeona

AGTC (Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation)

AMT (Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics)

AnGes MG

Asklepios BioPharma

AstraZeneca

Audentes Therapeutics

Avalanche Biotech

Bayer Healthcare

Beijing Northland Biotech Co

Benda Pharmaceutical

Benitec Biopharma

BioCancell

Biogen

Biogen Idec

Bluebird Bio

BMS (Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Broad Institute/Whitehead Institute

Celgene

Cell Therapy Catapult

Cellectis

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Clearside Biomedical

Convergence Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Dimension Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Fondazione Telethon

Francis Crick Institute

Genable Technologies Ltd

Genethon

GenSight Biologics

GenVec

Google

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Henry Ford Health System

HSCI (Human Stem Cells Institute)

HSR-TIGET (San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy),

ImaginAb

Immune Design Corp

InoCard

Inovio

Intellia Therapeutics

Invetech

Kite Pharma

Kolon Group

Kolon Life Science

Lysogene

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Neuralgene

NightstaRx

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Novartis

OXB (Oxford Biomedica)

Pfizer

PNP Therapeutics

Precision Genome Engineering Inc aka Pregenen

ProNai

Protek Group

Raffaele Hospital

REGENX Biosciences

Renova Therapeutics

Roche

Roszdravnadzor

Sangamo Biosciences

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

Sotex Pharm Firm

Spark Therapeutics

SynerGene Therapeutics

Takara Bio

TAP Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TissueGene

ToolGen

UC Berkeley

UC San Francisco

uniQure

US Business Innovation Network

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vical Incorporated

ViroMed

VM Biopharma

Voyage Therapeutics

