Genea Announces Karen Roberto as Vice President of Marketing

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genea, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise building security and utility management technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Roberto as the new Vice President of Marketing.

With over 12 years of experience in marketing B2B technology, Roberto brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Genea. Most recently, she led marketing efforts at Enumerate, a property management and community association management software platform. Roberto led a strategic rebranding effort, consolidating revenue generation initiatives, streamlining operations, and enhancing brand recognition.

With an impressive record of scaling numerous companies, she has held key marketing leadership roles at LivTech, Greater Sum Ventures and the Dollywood Foundation. Roberto also served as the Vice President of Marketing at Ministry Brands, guiding multi-brand marketing strategy during the company's growth to $250 million in revenue.

"I am privileged to lead Genea's marketing efforts at this pivotal stage in the company's growth," Roberto said. "Genea distinguishes itself with outstanding products, premier partnerships, and a team comprised of industry veterans and innovators. I look forward to collaborating with the Genea team to expand our market presence, further elevate the brand, and deliver exceptional value to our global customer base."

Genea serves clients ranging from Fortune 50 companies to 22 of the 25 largest Class A office buildings in the country.

"We are thrilled to have Karen Roberto join Genea's leadership team as the Vice President of Marketing," said Michael Wong, CEO at Genea. "We are confident that her leadership will contribute significantly to the success of Genea's market mission, driving meaningful outcomes for our customers."

Reporting to Wong, Roberto will strengthen connections across departments, partners, and stakeholders with a focus on building data-driven, go-to-market strategies.

About Genea:

Genea is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise building security and property technology. Their software platforms have supported over one million users across various sectors, including Fortune 50 enterprises, commercial real estate portfolios, hospitals, and schools. Whether it's provisioning digital key cards via Apple or Google Wallet with Genea Security, managing utilities through Genea Submeter Billing, or optimizing energy consumption with Genea On-Demand HVAC, Genea empowers companies at scale to use cloud-based technology to drive value. Genea's platforms cover more than 435 million square feet across 3,000+ locations, streamlining the transition towards cloud-based security and utility management. Organizations can swiftly transition to the cloud with Genea, enhancing operational security and efficiency. Learn more at getgenea.com.

