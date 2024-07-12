Genea Partners with HID to Bring Shopify Best-in-Class Mobile Credentials in Google Wallet

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genea, the leading provider of cloud-based access control security built on non-proprietary hardware, has partnered with HID to launch mobile credentials in Google Wallet. As part of the release, Shopify, a global commerce company with over 12,000 credentialed users, will give their employees the ability to store digital access credentials in Google Wallet.

Digital credentials -- commonly referred to as mobile key cards -- empower users, IT and security teams, property managers and more to distribute credentials using just the internet. From an advanced dashboard in Genea Security, administrators can quickly and efficiently distribute credentials to their employees' smartphones. Once received, these users can access buildings, offices and more without worrying about a physical key card. For Shopify, the Genea integration with Google Wallet makes this process even more secure and convenient.

"The partnership between HID and Genea will immediately benefit commercial security users, like Shopify," said Sanjit Bardhan, VP of Mobile at HID. "In our partnership with Genea, we've already seen the power of mobile access control and this secure wallet experience will empower users across mobile platforms to adopt the ease of mobile credentials."

Through this partnership, verticals such as enterprises, banking, business services, technology firms, commercial real estate portfolios, schools and healthcare organizations can more quickly add and remove users across multiple facilities.

"We're a digital-first company with a global remote team, but we gather in person several times a year to connect and tackle tough problems," said Chris Lafrance, Physical Security Lead at Shopify. "Simplifying access controls during these moments streamlines the experience for our employees and enhances efficient, secure management."

From the Genea cloud-based platform, users can replace their plastic key cards with a highly secure mobile credential stored on their Android phones in Google Wallet.

"Genea and Shopify have been leading the way when it comes to how employees interact with the modern workplace," said Mike Maxsenti, General Manager, Security, at Genea. "Over the past 4 years, Shopify has gone from using an on-prem access control system with physical keys to a 100% cloud-based platform and 100% mobile credentials. However, it was missing one critical component, Google Wallet. The launch of HID's mobile credentials in Google Wallet unlocks the mobile experience for Shopify employees with instant transaction speed and 100% transaction reliability equal to or better than a physical keycard. We're so excited to have partnered with Shopify on pioneering this new reality and can't wait to share it with the rest of the world."

For more information about Genea and its integration with Google Wallet, please visit getgenea.com.

About Genea

Genea is a leading provider of cloud-based physical security solutions, leveraging non-proprietary Mercury hardware. Its innovative open API platform seamlessly integrates with diverse elements of security infrastructure, facilitating streamlined operations accessible via a unified interface – all within a single pane of glass. Genea empowers Fortune 50 companies, enterprises, technology firms, data centers, business services, commercial real estate companies, educational institutions, hospitals, and other entities with unparalleled credential flexibility and security measures. Users benefit from a comprehensive selection of credential types, including physical key cards and mobile or Wallet credentials. With Genea, IT and security teams enjoy a customizable dashboard and robust feature set, enabling efficient monitoring, provisioning, and response to access events. Discover how Genea has facilitated the transition to cloud-based security and utility management for over one million users across more than 3,000 locations by visiting www.getgenea.com.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

