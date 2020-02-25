Geneanet, the Leading Genealogy Website in Europe, Launches Its DNA Matching Service

With about 4 million members, more than 1 million family trees and 7 billion indexed individuals, Geneanet is the largest European genealogy database. By proposing this new and free DNA matching service, Geneanet allows its members to get a list of relatives with whom they share DNA sequences, to contact them and to view their family tree for finding their common ancestor.

If you have European ancestors, Geneanet is the most informative and fairly priced genealogy website of all. The Freemium, contributive and collaborative model of Geneanet is appreciated by all the members. They can grow their family tree and have contact with their relatives to share more information about their common family history. The Geneanet team is of great assistance and close to its members.

Based in France, Geneanet respects and complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) so the DNA data cannot be used for any other purpose than that accepted by the member. The DNA data remain the property of the member who can remove them at any time and Geneanet does not retain these data anymore.

On February 26-29, 2020, meet the Geneanet team at Rootstech in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, at booth #417.

