Genective and AgBiome Announce Strategic Partnership

"This is a key partnership during the exciting time at Genective, when we are expanding our investment and team in the U.S. with the vision of growing Genective into a globally impactful contributor to agriculture through biotechnology," said Qiaoni Linda Jing, President and CEO of Genective. "The complementary resources and capabilities Genective and AgBiome bring into the partnership will deliver innovations paramount to the future success of growers and the agriculture industry."

"We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Genective. This partnership marries AgBiome's industry-best trait discovery platform with Genective's access to key germplasm and breeding resources. Together we have vastly increased the value proposition around trait development for both companies. Growers are eager for new solutions and our partnership will deliver them," said Eric Ward, Co-CEO, AgBiome.

Media contacts:

Qiaoni Linda Jing q.linda.jing@genective.com

Liz Gaston lgaston@agbiome.com

About Genective

Genective is a 50/50 joint venture between Limagrain and KWS, two of the world's largest seed companies. With entities and activities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Genective is currently dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits. For more information, visit http://genective.com/ .

About AgBiome

AgBiome partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome's core business discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. Through its commercial subsidiary, AgBiome Innovations, Inc., the company develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. LifeEDIT™, an AgBiome subsidiary, deploys proprietary genome editing systems to address human genetic diseases and high-value crop traits. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com .

SOURCE Genective

Related Links

http://genective.com/

