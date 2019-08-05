Genective names Qiaoni Linda Jing as Chief Executive Officer

Prior to Monsanto, Jing worked at General Motors in the U.S. and PricewaterhouseCoopers in China. Jing is an alumna of the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and Fudan University and Soochow University in China.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Genective into a new chapter," said Jing. "We will build and develop a top-notch research and operation team in Champaign, Illinois, which is at the heart of the largest transgenic corn market in the world. We will enhance and expand collaboration with our industry and academic partners to accelerate agriculture innovation."

"With the arrival of Linda and construction of the new lab facilities in U.S., Genective will strengthen its strategic and operational capabilities to become one of the key transgenic trait providers in the market," said Dr. Fermín Azanza, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Genective.

For additional information about Genective, visit http://www.genective.com/.

About Genective

Genective is a 50/50 joint venture established in 2011 between Limagrain and KWS, two of the world's largest seed companies. With entities and activities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Genective is currently dedicated to the research, development, and marketing of transgenic traits for corn.

About Limagrain

As the fourth largest seed company worldwide, Limagrain's mission is to move agriculture forward to meet global food related challenges. Limagrain is a cooperative group founded and managed by French farmers. Its parent company, Coopérative Limagrain, brings together nearly 2,000 farmers located in the center of France. The Group creates, produces and distributes field seeds, vegetable seeds and cereal products. Limagrain is present in 56 countries and has more than 10,000 employees. It makes nearly 2.5 billion Euros of sales with recognized brands on their markets: LG, Vilmorin, Hazera, Harris Moran, Jacquet, Brossard.

About KWS

KWS is one of the world's leading plant breeding companies. In the fiscal year 2017/18 more than 5,000 employees in 70 countries generated net sales of EUR 1,068 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 133 million. A company with a tradition of family ownership, KWS has operated independently for more than 160 years. It focuses on plant breeding and the production and sale of seed for corn, sugarbeet, cereals, rapeseed, sunflowers and vegetables. KWS uses leading-edge plant breeding methods to increase farmers' yields and to improve resistance to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. To that end, the company invested approximately EUR 200 million last fiscal year in research and development.

Contact: Kim Lange Kim.LANGE@genective.com

SOURCE Genective

Related Links

http://www.genective.com

