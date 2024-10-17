GENEFIT and Cesena FC Partner to Revolutionize Soccer Performance Through Genetic-Based Sports Technology

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GENEFIT, powered by 3X4 Genetics, is proud to announce an innovative new European partnership with Cesena FC, one of Italy's prestigious soccer teams. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in integrating genetic insights with sports science to drive elite athletic performance and recovery. With GENEFIT's leading technology, Cesena FC will now harness genetic data to refine training, prevent injuries, and enhance player development.

Bridging Genetics and Sports Performance

3x4 Genetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/3x4 Genetics)

The collaboration will see GENEFIT's industry-leading sports technology integrated with Cesena FC's coaching, training, and medical teams to provide personalized, data-driven insights for each player. The team's initial steps involve the 3X4 Genetics nutrigenomics test which incorporates nutritional and health recommendations to ensure that each player's health foundation is solid. GENEFIT's patented modifier technology synthesizes real-time genetic, performance, and recovery metrics, providing the club with comprehensive insights into their athletes' strengths, weaknesses, and recovery potential. This allows the trainers to adjust training loads, fine-tune recovery schedules, and mitigate injury risks by optimizing each athlete's performance.

"GENEFIT is the performance and fitness division of 3X4 Genetics, and we are thrilled to partner with Cesena FC to bring our technology to one of the world's most competitive sports environments," says Tony Hsu, Chairman and CEO of 3X4 Genetics. "Research shows that over 60% of athletic performance is determined by genetics, so unlocking genetic insights gives sports teams a competitive edge, transforming player performance and reducing the risk of costly injuries."

Revolutionizing Training and Injury Prevention

GENEFIT's technology revolutionizes how elite sports teams train and compete by combining the science of genetics with advanced performance analytics. The partnership allows Cesena FC to tap into the genetic makeup of their athletes, giving the coaching and medical teams access to previously untapped data. From identifying potential injury risks to optimizing recovery, the GENEFIT software provides a holistic understanding of each player's physiological responses and their ability to adapt to intense training regimens.

"In professional soccer, the line between success and failure is razor-thin," says Daniel Guzman, Head of Performance at 3X4 Genetics. "GENEFIT's revolutionary technology combines the science of genetics with athletic performance, redefining what's possible in sports science."

A New Era of Performance for Cesena FC

Cesena FC, a club with a long history of excellence in Italian soccer, and who currently plays in the Serie B after their promotion from Serie C in the 2023–24 season, sees this partnership as an important step forward in their commitment to innovation and athlete development. Mike Melby, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of FitLab Inc. and Co-Owner of Cesena FC, highlights the strategic value of the collaboration: "Partnering with GENEFIT represents a significant advancement in Cesena FC's approach to sports performance. With these insights, the coaching staff will gain a deeper and unmatched understanding of how to individualize the players' training. This collaboration will elevate the team's competitiveness and reinforce the club's commitment to leading the way in Italy with respect to world-class sports performance and player development."

The collaboration signals a new era of precision sports science which they feel is a natural progression in their growth and planning for the football club. Soccer has never benefited from a scientific and genetic approach like this before.

Partnering with GENEFIT is a big step forward in how we execute on player performance and ultimately deliver success on the pitch," says Giorgio D'Urbano, Performance Director of Cesena FC and former performance coach of iconic Italian skier Alberto Tomba.

About GENEFIT

GENEFIT, the performance and fitness division of 3X4 Genetics, is the world's first enterprise software program that integrates genetic data with physiological insights for elite sports organizations. The platform eliminates the guesswork in athlete training, recovery, and injury prevention by offering actionable insights that optimize performance. Based in Bellevue, WA, GENEFIT is transforming the future of sports performance through the fusion of science and technology. For more information, visit http://www.genefit.pro

About 3X4 Genetics

3X4 Genetics is a global leader in genetics-based health solutions, empowering individuals and organizations with cutting-edge technology that drives performance, wellness, and longevity. With a focus on integrating genetic insights into everyday health decisions, 3X4 Genetics is at the forefront of personalized healthcare and sports science.

About Cesena FC

Cesena FC is an iconic Italian soccer club with a rich 85-year legacy of developing talent and competing at the highest levels. Known for its commitment to innovation, performance, and player development, Cesena FC continues to push the boundaries of sports science in its quest for success on the field. For more information, visit https://cesenafc.com/en

Contact: [email protected]

