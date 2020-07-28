Geneia earns coveted KLAS rating in value-based care managed services segment

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia , a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the transition to value-based care, proudly announces the company has earned the distinction of an early high score and rating from KLAS in their value-based care managed services segment. (View Geneia's score by clicking here.) To determine Geneia's score, KLAS, a leading research and insights firm, interviewed health plan, provider and employer clients who have ongoing consulting relationships with Geneia.

Some client quotes from the KLAS interviews are:

"Geneia absolutely helped us transition to providing value-based care. The transition was a large shift in our whole thought process, and Geneia helped us navigate that. They helped us see the value in the change. That was what Geneia really understood." CIO, December 2019

"Geneia is a great partner, and their strengths are certainly their excellent staff members, their working relationship with us, and their value." President, October 2019

"At Geneia, we're as committed to the success of our clients as they are," said Heather Lavoie, Geneia president and CEO. "We combine deep clinical and consulting expertise with leading-edge technologies to create long-term client relationships that support their ongoing success. Our high score in the value-based care managed services segment validates Geneia's wholehearted commitment to client success."

Through the company's value-based care managed services, Geneia helps clients pinpoint problem areas as well as design and implement effective strategies to overcome them. Geneia's health plan clients have trimmed claims costs by two percent, reduced out-of-network referrals by five percent, improved 19 of 25 targeted HEDIS® measures, and see increased member health and physician satisfaction. Additional results can be found in the following case studies:

Geneia continues to expand its portfolio of managed services. The company's shared services model combines clinical experts, analytics and technology to bring smaller and mid-sized hospitals the outreach, engagement and referral services needed to preserve current revenue and identify key opportunities for new revenue. To learn more, visit: https://www.geneia.com/blog/2020/may/shared-services-for-hospitals-how-it-works.

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytics and services company. We work to improve collaboration between healthcare providers, health plans and employers to better support personalized, patient-centered care. Through advanced technology, education and training, insights and clinical services, we help clients better identify and actively manage high-risk populations, improve quality measurement and outcomes, and strengthen revenue. Rooted in deep clinical experience and leading-edge data science, our client-centric, phased approach to population health simplifies the transition to risk and value-based care. Our offices are located in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com (https://www.geneia.com) or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter.

