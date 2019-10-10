Geneia Expands Leadership Team with Healthcare Veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the evolution to value-based care, announced two healthcare leaders with decades of experience have joined the company. Lori Logan has been named chief product and client officer and Todd Kozikowski is the vice president of sales.

"The continuing growth of Geneia's client base and product portfolio means we need additional proven performers on our leadership team," said Geneia President Heather Lavoie. "I am thrilled to welcome Lori and Todd, two customer-focused, industry veterans dedicated to helping our health plan, hospital and provider clients meet their quality, operational and financial goals."

Lori Logan, Geneia's chief product and client officer, brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience leading the delivery of innovation healthcare solutions for health plans, providers and consumers. Most recently, Logan was senior vice president, product and innovation, at venture-backed, direct primary care organization, Paladina Health. Prior to joining Paladina Health, Logan led the provider business at TriZetto, a Cognizant company focused on revenue cycle management. She also held leadership positions at UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, McKesson and Choicelinx Corporation.

Todd Kozikowski, Geneia's vice president of sales, has two decades of experience founding technology companies, leading growth from start-up to post IPO and helping build more than $5 billion in market value. Prior to joining Geneia, Kozikowski co-founded Yabidu, a company that created technology solutions to help families take an active role in their healthcare and treatment plans. Earlier in his career, Kozikowski held sales and marketing leadership roles at Silknet (acquired for $4.2B by Kana), Unica (acquired for $480M by IBM), and Newforma (acquired by Battery Ventures.)

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that focuses on improving systems to support personalized, patient-centered care. We help clients improve outcomes, lower costs and restore the Joy of Medicine to physician practice. Our technology, education and training, insights and clinical services simplify the evolution to value-based care and drive alignment and collaboration among healthcare providers, health plans and employers. The company has offices in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com ( https://www.geneia.com ) or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

