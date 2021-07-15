Geneia Joins AWS for Health Initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia, a data science and healthcare analytics company that helps healthcare providers and health plans deliver personalized care, joins the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify the transition to value-based care and accelerate the achievement of satisfaction, utilization, cost and quality outcomes. With AWS for Health, Geneia's health plan and provider clients have easy access to tools to assist in achieving value-based care results, including:

2 percent claims expense reduction,

8+ percent decrease in emergency department visits and hospital readmissions,

Statistically significant improvement in 19 of 25 key HEDIS ® quality measures,

quality measures, $7,500 cost savings per health plan member identified and engaged in case management,

cost savings per health plan member identified and engaged in case management, $3 saved for every $1 invested in administrative cost spent on case management, and

saved for every invested in administrative cost spent on case management, and 289 percent increase in health plan member engagement.

Geneia's Theon® Platform helps health plans and providers better manage their entire population regardless of where they fall on the risk spectrum. The Theon® Platform uses scientifically validated, clinically approved healthcare algorithms and predictive models to identify and stratify populations into one of four risk tiers and prioritize patients for outreach. By ensuring secure, accurate and early identification, and appropriate stratification and prioritization, activities such as patient/member outreach and engagement and care coordination are more effective, providers are aligned and patients/members are more satisfied.

"Identifying, stratifying and engaging the right patients at the right time to improve costs, engagement, satisfaction and health outcomes is critical to value-based care success," said Heather Lavoie, president and CEO of Geneia. "Having Geneia's Theon® Platform available through the AWS for Health initiative simplifies the search for results-oriented tools to successfully transition to value-based care."

To learn more about the Theon® Platform, visit: https://www.geneia.com/portfolio/theon-platform.

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a data science and healthcare analytics company that helps healthcare providers and health plans provide personalized, patient-centered care. Clients use our AI-driven data models, cloud-based technology, and analytic insights to identify and engage the right populations with the right care, improving cost, quality and health outcomes. Rooted in deep clinical and healthcare experience and leading-edge data science, our client-centric, phased approach to population health simplifies the transition to risk and value-based care. Our commitment to helping healthcare organizations improve earned an early high score and rating in the KLAS Value-Based Care Managed Services segment. Our offices are located in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com (https://www.geneia.com) or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

