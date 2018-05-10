Geneia Names Chief Medical Officer

Board-certified in clinical informatics, preventive medicine and public health, Iuga brings an expertise in population health, clinical strategy and clinical algorithm development. Most recently, he served as medical director and clinical solutions manager for Anthem's clinical modeling group. Iuga's experience also includes tenure as a healthcare strategy consultant and as a research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

"It's an exciting time to join Geneia," said Iuga. "As we move from predictive to prescriptive analytics, our health plan, provider and employer clients are increasingly able to do true population and personalized health."

To learn more about Dr. Iuga, visit: https://www.geneia.com/about-us/our-team/aurel-iuga.

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that focuses on improving systems to support personalized, patient-centered care. We help clients improve outcomes, lower costs and restore the Joy of Medicine to physician practice. Our technology, education and training, insights and clinical services simplify the evolution to value-based care and drive alignment and collaboration among healthcare providers, health plans and employers. The company has offices in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com (https://www.geneia.com) or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

