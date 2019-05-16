Geneia President Heather Lavoie Delivers UNH Manchester Commencement Address

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the evolution to value-based care, announced today its President, Heather Lavoie, will address students, parents and faculty at the University of New Hampshire at Manchester's 34th annual commencement ceremony. A Manchester, NH native, Lavoie will share her journey from a childhood marked by adverse childhood experiences to a first generation college graduate, a nationally-recognized speaker and leader of one of New Hampshire's foremost health information technology companies.

"Growing up on Manchester's West Side, I never envisioned a life where I would lead a health technology company just a few miles from where I was born, never mind be so honored as to deliver a commencement address," said Lavoie. "My journey is one of tireless pursuit of doing the right next thing, committing to continuous growth, and saying yes to professional opportunities even when I feared I lacked all of the necessary skills and experience."

Lavoie has led start-ups, health plans and provider organizations during her 30+ year tenure in healthcare. She has directed initiatives for private and public organizations on strategy, transparency, diversification, product innovation, operations and analytics. Previous to Geneia, Lavoie co-founded and served as vice president of product development, delivery and engineering for Choicelinx Corporation, through its successful exit to CIGNA Health Care. Lavoie is a graduate of Notre Dame College and received a Masters of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Lavoie is the board chair of the Granite United Way, is a member of the NH Tech Alliance Board, and Advisory Board for UNH Manchester, and is an investor in the NH Impact Fund.

UNH Manchester's commencement is May 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. For more information, visit: https://manchester.unh.edu/commencement.

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that focuses on improving systems to support personalized, patient-centered care. We help clients improve outcomes, lower costs and restore the Joy of Medicine to physician practice. Our technology, education and training, insights and clinical services simplify the evolution to value-based care and drive alignment and collaboration among healthcare providers, health plans and employers. The company has offices in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com ( https://www.geneia.com ) or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .



