GENEINNO to feature Poseidon and Titan drones at ADEX 2018, Singapore

From April 6th to 8th 2018, GENEINNO will attend the ADEX 2018 in Singapore to showcase these drones. GENEINNO will amaze the public with the cutting-edge technology that will be displayed in Poseidon and Titan.

Poseidon is GENEINNO's first generation underwater drone that will be exhibited in ADEX 2018, the features of which include,

1) The capacity to go up to the water depth of 120m;

2) The long-life battery that can run up to five hours;

3) The capacity to allow more updated add-ons and modules;

4) The sensors that enable it to identify and detect the temperature and also the depth of water;

5) Powerful bluetooth controller and more amazing features.

However, with all these modern features in Poseidon, GENEINNO went further and designed another new underwater drone named Titan.

The epic features for GENEINNO's new generation underwater drone -Titan that will also be showcased are:

1) The capacity to go up to an underwater depth of 150 meters (The deepest depth that a consumer underwater drone can ever reach);

2) The powerful 4K UHD camera with a 1080P live video stream;

3) The amazing ability to connect to VR goggle;

4) The six thrusters that have an amazing propelling capacity of 2m/s maximum speed;

5) Technological design that enables people in it to share impressive moments on social media including Instagram, WeChat and Facebook just by a single click;

6) The amazing capacity to recognize fish in water;

7) Red Dot Design Award Winning product

Underwater drone consumers are yearning to attend ADEX 2018 in Singapore where they will have an opportunity to see these drones' advanced and modern features. Earlier this year in January, GENEINNO attended the CES 2018 exhibition in Las Vegas where the two underwater drones' capacity and capabilities together with their technologically tailored features were exhibited to the public. In CES 2018, the company was put in spotlight by media as it showcased its drones. In addition, many visitors were excited to see how these modern underwater drones are designed so that they become highly resourceful to the underwater explorers. In the spirit of excellence, GENEINNO believes that in the ADEX 2018, its two underwater drones will shine again with another great impact. Moreover in May 2018, Titan will be launching its kick-starter with 50% off. For more information one can visit the website (http://lp.geneinno.com) and leave their email.

