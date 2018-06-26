Geneinno's Multi-Function Underwater Drone has Raised over $100k on Kickstarter

Whether you are an underwater photographer, a scuba diver, a marine naturalist or a drone enthusiast Titan is the best option for a number of things including capturing stunning underwater videos and images, carrying out accurate technical inspections of underwater equipment or finding the location of abundant fish.

Features of Titan

Built-in camera: The camera built-in this underwater drone includes an ultra-wide angle lens of 160 degree s to create detailed and rich spectacular 4 K videos and 8mp photos.

Though people have enjoyed Titan for its underwater camera, company's experts are of the view that it is designed to provide a next level underwater experience for various other underwater activities. Titan can be used for a number of other underwater activities including recording footage while diving or fishing, research and exploration of shipwrecks, salvage work and professional inspection of aquaculture.

Several KOLs are ready to collaborate with Titan project. The videos of these collaborations will be released in near future.

Click on the links to learn more about Titan and Geneinno.

