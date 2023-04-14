Geneius Biotechnology Announces Poster Presentation at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Poster will feature RNA primed SMAR-T™ cells against multiple cancer driver mutations

NATICK, Mass., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneius Biotechnology, Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing a best-in-class personalized RNA-enabled T cell therapy platform that generates a robust immune response to solid and liquid cancers, today announced the company will present a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

The abstract will be available on the AACR meeting website . The poster will be available online at www.geneiusbiotech.com following the presentation.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 4067 – RNA primed SMAR-T ™ cells against multiple driver mutations, all HLA's, designed for first line therapy

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Adoptive Cell and Natural Killer Cell Therapy

Presenter: Alfred E. Slanetz, Ph. D.

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Poster Section 22, Poster Board 19

About RNA primed SMAR-T™ cells

SMAR-T™ is an RNA-enabled T cell therapy targeting multiple driver mutations to extend immunotherapy to the 95% of solid tumor patients who currently don't have an effective anti-PD1 immunotherapy. Anti-PD1 (Keytruda® and Opdivo®) provides great benefit to patients whose cancers have high mutational burden by recruiting new T cells from the blood into the tumor and unleashing those previously dormant T cells. Geneius's treatments deliver a high dose of these cells, whose T cell receptors (TCRs) are "educated" using our proprietary RNA technology to create multiple TCRs recognizing multiple cancer driver mutations in the context of all HLA for the 95% of patients whose tumors have low of mutational burden. SMAR-T expands T cells reactive to multiple driver mutations from the blood with all of the T cell phenotypes for an ideal cancer therapy. The "ultimate TCR-T": SMAR-T uses the entire repertoire of T-cell receptors and HLA in a parallel system targeting multiple, specific cell-surface and internal driver mutations. However, unlike current TCR-T, SMAR-T works with every patient's HLA, recognizes multiple peptides, is cost effective to manufacture and has no cross-reactivity.

SMAR-T™ cells kill tumor cells but not normal cells, needing only one amino acid difference to distinguish a cancer mutation from normal. In a single closed system production run, we produce SMAR-T™ to target greater than 20 driver mutations efficiently and cost effectively in a disposable bioreactor. T cells targeting multiple mutations prevent the cancer from "escaping" therapy by a cell not expressing a particular mutation and allows the T cell product to combat heterogenous solid tumors. Our key product is SMAR-T™ targeting solid tumors starting with Melanoma, Lung and Pancreatic cancer. We collaborate with Yale (CT) and Mount Sinai (NY/NJ) to conduct clinical trials and phase I manufacturing with clinical data anticipated in 2024.

About Geneius Biiotechnology, Inc.

Geneius Biotechnology, Inc., has developed a best-in-class personalized RNA-enabled T cell therapy platform that generates a robust immune response to solid and liquid cancers, addressing patients beyond the 5% who respond completely to anti-PD-1 therapy (Keytruda® and Opdivo®). It can be comparably priced to Keytruda or Opdivo and administered in outpatient community clinics comparing favorably with CAR-T and TILs with a significantly lower cost, increased accessibility, and lower toxicity. The company is collaborating with Yale and Mount Sinai to develop its two lead products for liquid and solid tumors. For more information on Geneius Biotechnology, please visit: www.geneiusbiotech.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Geneius' preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Geneius does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Alfred E. Slanetz, Ph.D.

CEO and Founder

Phone: 781-856-7589

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Geneius Biotechnology