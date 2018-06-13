GeneMatters and Clear Genetics announce partnership to increase access to genetic counseling

As genetics has become a routine part of clinical care, healthcare organizations facing a shortage of genetic counselors now turn to GeneMatters' telehealth service and Clear Genetics software to scale their practice. GeneMatters and Clear Genetics both partner with hospitals, health networks, clinics and genetic testing labs in hereditary cancer, reproductive health, whole genome sequencing and more. Through this collaboration, healthcare partners will have the option to seamlessly use the technology and services of both organizations.

One of the products Clear Genetics offers is a chatbot named Gia, a scalable solution for patients to converse about genetics. Gia is developed in close collaboration with genetic counselors, to ensure that patients are guided responsibly and effectively. Gia uses the patient's personal information and customizes the content based on their specific situation, interests, and questions. When the patient needs or wants to talk with someone for a full genetic counseling session, Gia will help them schedule an appointment with a GeneMatters board-certified genetic counselor. Both organizations use sophisticated, yet user-friendly platforms, which provide an optimal patient experience.

According to Jill Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of GeneMatters, "The genetics field as a whole is innovating at a rapid pace, and we are pleased to be on the forefront of this evolution. This partnership with Clear Genetics wholly supports our mission to help more patients, while personalizing and improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery."

Moran Snir, CEO and Co-Founder of Clear Genetics, added, "We are thrilled to partner with GeneMatters and expand the services patients can access directly through our platform. This partnership allows us to provide a robust, turnkey solution for our customers looking to simplify the delivery of genetic services. From pretest to return of results and ongoing care, patients will have Gia at their fingertips and GeneMatters a phone call away."

About GeneMatters

GeneMatters provides a telehealth genetic counseling service and online platform to improve timely patient access to genetic counselors. We easily integrate with healthcare organizations to build or extend their genetic counseling offering for temporary or long-term needs. Our highly experienced genetic counseling team covers hereditary cancer, reproductive health, cardiology, neurology and more, in all 50 states and Canada. Visit: Gene-Matters.com

About Clear Genetics

Clear Genetics, a Y Combinator company (W17), is a leader in developing innovative, patient-centric software to streamline the delivery of genetic services and scale access to genetic expertise. We work with leading health systems, labs and employers globally, and across a range of specialties. Visit: ClearGenetics.com

