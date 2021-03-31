GeneMatters and Concert Genetics Partner to Scale Tech-Enabled Clinical Genetics Services

MINNEAPOLIS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneMatters, a leading provider of telegenetics services and software, and Concert Genetics, a healthcare technology company providing the digital infrastructure for genetic testing management, today announced a partnership to help healthcare systems meet patient demand for high-quality, personalized clinical genetics services.

The collaboration brings together key technical and clinical resources, including Concert's interoperable SaaS platform for genetic test ordering and resulting and GeneMatters' virtual genetic counselors, care delivery software, and patient engagement tools. As a result, GeneMatters health system customers will have access to a complete platform for genetic testing management and data integrations by using Concert's platform.

This announcement comes at a time when patient demand for genetic medicine is rising rapidly. The field of genetic counseling more than doubled in size during the last decade1 and is expected to grow twice as fast as employment for other healthcare practitioners through 2029.2 At the same time, patient needs and expectations around remote delivery of medical services have accelerated due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found telemedicine visits grew more than 2,000% in the first half of 2020.3

Together, Concert and GeneMatters are uniquely suited to meet these overlapping needs by combining scalable technology with proven clinical genetics services.

"The growing needs of patients cannot be met without bringing together clinical expertise, efficient delivery systems, and connected data. That's exactly what this partnership does," said Jill Davies, CEO of GeneMatters. "We are delighted to be working with Concert on this important undertaking."

"Digital infrastructure to manage genetic testing is critical to precision medicine, but the market is complex and fragmented, which creates challenges for healthcare providers seeking to deliver genetics-informed care efficiently," said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics. "By partnering with GeneMatters, we can combine their proven tech-enabled care delivery with Concert's test order management platform to provide seamless, end-to-end genetics services to leading healthcare organizations and the patients they serve."

This news follows announcements of significant expansions by both GeneMatters and Concert.

In November 2020, GeneMatters released The Pioneer Telegenetics Platform™ , which enables customized, seamless integration for telehealth genetic counseling service delivery and patient management, and The RISE Patient Engagement Tools™ , which supports patients throughout their genetics journey. Meanwhile, Concert recently announced the launch of a preferred laboratory program and a partnership with Trapelo Health to advance molecular oncology decision support.

As a result of today's announcement, Concert and GeneMatters solutions will be available to their respective customers effective immediately.

About Concert Genetics

Concert Genetics is a software and managed services company that promotes health by providing the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing and precision medicine. Concert's genetic testing management capabilities leverage a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, market-leading expertise, and a technology platform that supports genetic test ordering, resulting, coding, coverage, and payment integrity.

About GeneMatters

GeneMatters provides telehealth genetic counseling and software solutions that increase access to genetic services. We partner with hospitals, health networks, genetic testing labs and biopharmaceutical organizations. Our genetic expertise spans oncology, reproductive, cardiovascular, rare diseases and more. Our services and solutions are SOC2 compliant, customizable and high touch, allowing organizations to securely and confidently extend the capacity of existing genetic counseling teams, support new programs and increase patient engagement with genetic services. Founded and led by genetic counselors, our focus is outstanding service delivery, with unwavering quality standards, high patient satisfaction and technology to simplify care. Twitter Linkedin

