GenEmbryomics and Progenesis Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform IVF Testing

MELBOURNE, Australia and LA JOLLA, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that is set to transform clinical reproductive medicine, GenEmbryomics Limited, a pioneering provider of advanced genetic testing services for embryos, and Progenesis Inc, a leading provider of preimplantation genetic testing for in vitro fertilization (IVF), today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to enhance access to cutting-edge reproductive technologies.

GenEmbryonics

Through this partnership, GenEmbryomics and Progenesis will join forces to offer the powerful benefits of preimplantation genetic testing with whole genome sequencing (PGT-WGS) to fertility patients. Progenesis will leverage its state-of-the-art laboratory and facilities, while GenEmbryomics will serve as the preferred provider of its Panacea-GenomeScreen™ PGT-WGS test, the first and only comprehensive PGT-WGS embryo genetic test.

"Partnering with GenEmbryomics marks a pivotal step in our unwavering commitment to providing the premier IVF testing service," said Nabil Arrach, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Progenesis. "Providing the best testing technologies is crucial for delivering the greatest success rate to fertility patients. Together, we will work tirelessly to educate providers and patients on the immense value of combining PGT-A screening with GenEmbryomics' advanced PGT-WGS."

"We are ecstatic to partner with Progenesis, a leader in IVF whose track-record in making IVF testing available to everyone speaks for itself," said Nick Murphy, Ph.D., Managing Director of GenEmbryomics. "By combining our expertise and resources, we are bringing the most advanced IVF genomics technology ever developed to patients. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate the adoption of this groundbreaking innovation, to help more patients achieve their dream of holding a healthy baby in their arms."

Santiago Munne, the developer of the world's first PGT-A test, current Scientific Director of Progenesis and President of Homu Health Ventures (an investor in GenEmbryomics), remarks "We now have the ultimate test in embryo diagnosis, a test that can give information to future parents not only on which embryo is free of genetic disease but that can be used for their newborn baby's lifetime health management".

The launch of the Panacea-GenomeScreen™ PGT-WGS test utilises ethical guidelines to screen >2,500 disease-causing genes for inherited or new de novo mutations, with the capability of adding virtually any other ethically justifiable genes known a priori. Combining the power of embryo chromosome screening with PGT-WGS, Panacea-GenomeScreen™ is anticipated to reduce IVF costs for many patients compared to other tests, through higher testing accuracy increasing greater IVF success rates.

Panacea-GenomeScreen™ can also be utilized for standard IVF embryos as well as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) embryos, enables detection of fertility fraud by analyzing embryo and intended parent genomic data. The comprehensive test paves the way toward understanding the root causes of unexplained infertility, providing valuable insights to guide treatment. With its exceptional breadth and pioneering design, Panacea-GenomeScreen™ ushers in a new era of personalized reproductive medicine.

The partnership is expected to commence immediately and will continue for an initial period of 12 months, with expected renewal based on the mutual agreement of both parties.

About GenEmbryomics Limited

GenEmbryomics is dedicated to advancing the field of embryo genetics through pioneering technologies and elite expertise. The company's cutting-edge PGT-WGS empowers more effective selection of viable embryos to promote healthy pregnancies and families.

About Progenesis Inc

Progenesis is an esteemed provider of preimplantation genetic testing, focused on delivering cost effective solutions to increase access to life-changing reproductive technologies. The company is passionate about improving outcomes for fertility patients.

Contact:

Media Contact:

Thomas Gebauer

858 257 2122

[email protected]

SOURCE Progenesis