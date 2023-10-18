GenEndeavor Awarded Second Phase of Prestigious NIH Grant

News provided by

GenEndeavor

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

GenEndeavor is developing an air monitoring system for detecting airborne SARS-CoV-2 variants via a handheld device in under five minutes

Company stands out as the only independent non-academic organization to receive the NIH Director's Transformative Research Award since the award was established in 2009

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenEndeavor, a molecular diagnostics technology company with the mission to quickly and effectively detect genetic and infectious diseases, today announced that it has received Phase 2 of the NIH Director's Transformative Research Award focused on COVID-19 and infectious disease research. The important award will be used to accelerate GenEndeavor's development of a handheld air monitoring system for the detection and quantification of SARS-CoV-2 in real-time.

According to the CDC, in the post-pandemic era, rapid testing for airborne viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 continues to be critical in identifying and isolating infected individuals and preventing widespread viral outbreaks. Importantly, the likelihood of new airborne diseases continues to be a threat to the health and wellness of communities.

Real-Time Air Monitoring System Detection

GenEndeavor's testing chamber is designed to detect several different SARS-CoV-2 variants in under five minutes. The innovative platform uses air-sampling probes with a max velocity of ~700 cubic feet per minute and a bead-based assay system which allows simultaneous monitoring, detection, and quantification of different SARS-CoV-2 variants. Sampling can be done with a portable device vs a lab for effective and efficient application.

A real-time air monitoring system is a powerful tool in managing the risk of infection anywhere - and particularly in highly populated locations such as schools, office buildings, public transportation, concert halls and places of worship.

"Rapid, real-time air monitoring can save lives and reduce disease by detecting airborne pathogens before individuals and communities become exposed," said Dr. Ricardo Mancebo, Founder and CEO of GenEndeavor. "This has been a core mission of GenEndeavor, and we are so grateful to the NIH for awarding us this second phase of this prestigious grant so we can bring our innovative detection system to market and combat the spread of airborne diseases now and in the future."

The NIH Director's Transformative Research Award

The NIH Director's Transformative Research Award is part of the Common Fund's High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program, which was created to accelerate the pace of scientific discoveries by supporting exceptionally creative scientists with innovative ideas with grant awards. The Transformative Research Award, one of the four NIH Director's award programs, was established in 2009 to support scientists who are pursuing inherently risky innovative research projects that are transformative and have the potential to establish new paradigms and make a broad impact in biomedical, behavioral, or social sciences within the NIH mission.

Grant Title: Development of a handheld rapid air sensing system to monitor and quantify SARS-CoV-2 in aerosols in real-time (Grant # 1 R01 DE031927-01)

About GenEndeavor:

GenEndeavor is a molecular diagnostics technology company that develops technology platforms to enable early and rapid disease detection and cost-effective trait screening. GenEndeavor is on a mission to save lives and feed more people. 

GenEndeavor has received several prestigious national awards, grants and acknowledgements, including awards from the National Science Foundation , National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, and NIHDirector's Transformative Research Award. GenEndeavor was a finalist in the Johnson & Johnson's Innovation QuickFire Challenge for an early ovarian cancer screening project, and received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for a rapid multi-pathogen test panel for bloodstream infections. GenEndeavor currently holds 141 patents from the US Patent and Trademark Office, European Patent Office, Canadian Patent Office, and The Patent Office, Government Of India.

1 14 patents includes issued and pending

SOURCE GenEndeavor

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.