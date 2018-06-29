GeneNews Announces Election of Directors

GeneNews Limited

TORONTO, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GeneNews Limited (TSX:GEN) ("GeneNews" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 30, 2018, were elected as directors of the Company. The vote was conducted at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2018. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
of Votes For

Percentage of
Votes Withheld

James Howard-Tripp

22,641,434

187,600

99.18

0.82

Rory Riggs

22,780,534

48,500

99.79

0.21

Garth MacRae

22,662,184

166,850

99.27

0.73

Harry Glorikian

22,668,184

160,850

99.30

0.70

Leslie Auld

22,635,934

193,100

99.15

0.85

Thomas D. Stewart, Jr.

22,662,984

166,050

99.27

0.73

Additionally, the resolutions to approve the appointment of the auditors and the various financings were approved as well.

About GeneNews

GeneNews, an innovator in the liquid biopsy space, is committed to becoming a leader in advanced diagnostics and personalized medicine, serving as a strong commercialization outlet for early detection of cancer and other chronic diseases. GeneNews' mission is to identify, assess and make commercially available a comprehensive menu of diagnostics that provide physicians and patients with personalized clinical intelligence and actionable information to improve health outcomes through the early diagnosis of disease. GeneNews' Richmond, Virginia-based Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory clinical reference lab specializes in traditional and advanced clinical evidence-based blood testing that helps find, understand, and address cancer risk in patient populations. Currently, Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory ("IDL") offers risk assessment blood tests for four prevalent cancer types - colon, lung, prostate and breast. GeneNews' common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'GEN'. More information on GeneNews and IDL can be found at www.GeneNews.com and www.myinnovativelab.com, respectively.

