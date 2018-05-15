GeneNews First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call - 8:00am Thursday, May 17, 2018

First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: May 17, 2018



Time: 8:00 am ET



Live Call: 1- 888-231-8191 (Canada and the United States)





1-647-427-7450 (International)



Conference ID: 3494669



Replay: 1-855-859-2056 (Canada and the United States)





1-416-849-0833 (International)



Password: 3494669

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.GeneNews.com in the Investor's section.

About GeneNews

GeneNews, an innovator in the liquid biopsy space, is committed to becoming a leader in advanced diagnostics and personalized medicine, serving as a strong commercialization outlet for early detection of cancer and other chronic diseases. Our mission is to identify, assess and make commercially available a comprehensive menu of diagnostics that provide physicians and patients with personalized clinical intelligence and actionable information to improve health outcomes through the early diagnosis of disease. Our Richmond, Virginia-based Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory clinical reference lab specializes in traditional and advanced clinical evidence-based blood testing that helps find, understand, and address cancer risk in patient populations. Currently, IDL offers risk assessment blood tests for four prevalent cancer types - colon, lung, prostate and breast. GeneNews' common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'GEN'. More information on GeneNews and IDL can be found at www.GeneNews.com and www.myinnovativelab.com, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Corporation's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genenews-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call--800am-thursday-may-17-2018-300649056.html

SOURCE GeneNews Limited

Related Links

http://www.genenews.com/

