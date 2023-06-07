Genentech's Vabysmo Boasts Increasingly Favorable Perceptions Among Ophthalmologists for the Treatment of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema, According to Spherix Global Insights

Despite Vabysmo's positive first impressions, the race is about to heat up with the widely anticipated FDA approval of Regeneron's 8mg aflibercept potentially around the corner.

EXTON, Pa., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genentech's Vabysmo got an 18-month head start over Regeneron's high dose Eylea (8mg aflibercept), but that lead time may be coming to a close within the next month. 8mg aflibercept has an FDA action date set for the end of June and the likely-to-be-approved therapy is expected to give Vabysmo a run for its money.

Spherix has been tracking the launch of Vabysmo on a monthly cadence since March 2022 through its Launch Dynamix™ Vabysmo (Roche/Genentech) in Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (US) tracking service. Over that timeframe, both physician-reported patient share and user-base has steadily increased in both neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Nearly all ophthalmologists surveyed are aware of the agent and satisfaction amongst users is high. Despite these positive reports, the majority of use continues to be in the third-line setting, often after established therapies such as Regeneron's Eylea and Genentech's Avastin, the latter of which is used off-label.

While ophthalmologists generally regard Vabysmo positively, the brand only garners a modest degree of advance when compared to other available products. With 8mg aflibercept likely to join the race this month, Genentech has turned up the heat to now include Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) marketing for Vabysmo in their promotional armamentarium. Launching their first Vabysmo television ad in April is a new strategy for the ophthalmology veteran (whose predecessor agent, Lucentis, never used DTC marketing.)

While most surveyed ophthalmologists (n=75) included in the May 2023 Launch Dynamix™ Vabysmo (Roche/Genentech) in Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (US) Deep Dive study report not having seen the ad by time of fielding, patient request for the product took a notable jump. Qualitative reports also suggest that the word is out. One ophthalmologist interviewed by Spherix stated "Over the last month, patients are coming in waves asking about Vabysmo. I think Genentech's done a huge push for online ads, TV ads, that patients have been seeing and noticing. They've been coming and asking about the new drug."

While Regeneron is no stranger to DTC (the ophthalmology giant has utilized DTC for years), this final push by Genentech has certainly added intensity to an already escalating battle. Spherix will continue to cover both the nAMD and DME disease markets through multiple services in 2023, including tracking the launch of 8mg aflibercept, should it receive approval this month, through Spherix's Launch Dynamix™ 8mg Aflibercept (Regeneron) in Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (US) service.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ Vabysmo (Roche/Genentech) in Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (US) and Launch Dynamix™ 8mg Aflibercept (Regeneron) in Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (US) services consists of two parts: monthly KPI tracking and quarterly deep dives. Monthly KPIs provide benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, and quarterly deep dive reports includes promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company's unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Chrystal Ferguson, Senior Insights Director, Ophthalmology

[email protected]

Scott Upham, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement by any company, brand, or product aforementioned.

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights