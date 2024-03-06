Geneos Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data on GNOS-PV02 at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the development of personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines (PTCV), today announced the upcoming presentation of two posters sharing new clinical data from its Phase 1b/2a GT-30 study of GNOS-PV02, a personalized neoantigen DNA vaccine, in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The AACR Annual Meeting will be held in San Diego from April 5-10.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Personalized neoantigen DNA vaccine GNOS-PV02 and pembrolizumab as second-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

Presenting Author: Mark Yarchoan, MD

Abstract Number: 1191

Poster Board Number: 25

Session Title: Tumor Immune Response 1

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Apr 7, 2024, 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Section 47

Title: Detection of circulating tumor DNA predicts survival in advanced HCC patients treated with personalized therapeutic DNA cancer vaccine in combination with immune checkpoint blockade

Presenting Author: Jian Yan, PhD

Abstract Number: 976

Poster Board Number: 17

Session Title: Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Section 40

About Geneos Therapeutics

Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, is developing personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines (PTCVs) that may serve an important role in new immunotherapeutic paradigms for cancer. The company's approach, using its proprietary GT-EPIC™ platform, is to target neoantigens (abnormal mutations produced by cancer cells) from individual patient tumors to develop novel and uniquely personalized treatments for cancer. Planning is underway for a potentially registrational clinical trial in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. For more information, please visit www.geneostx.com.

