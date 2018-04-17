Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Joins cleverDome Inc.

DENVER, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gěneos Wealth Management Inc. today announced that it has become a member of cleverDome Inc.,TM a B Corporation that provides a community-driven solution to protect confidential consumer information by taking that information "under the Dome"TM (i.e., secure and off the open internet). Gěneos becomes one of the initial broker/dealer and registered investment adviser firms to come "under the Dome"TM with the goal of protecting the critical information of its financial advisors and their clients.

Companies Take Proactive Steps to Protect Confidential Client Data from Cyber Threats

"Cybersecurity is not an area where firms should be competing against each other," explained Dean Rager, executive vice president of Gěneos. "Our goal should be to work together to move the financial services industry to a higher level of data security to benefit all clients, financial advisors and firms. This requires that we act together to set standards and solve the cybersecurity issues that are facing our industry. Our use of GenTech LLC's SaaS solution for our back-office compliance, trade management, fee billing and books and records solutions will enable Gěneos to move swiftly and seamlessly to the cleverDome cybersecurity framework."

Aaron Spradlin, co-founder and CEO of cleverDome, agrees. "Cybersecurity requires not only a technology solution but also a community-based solution with a commitment to a global standard of trust that benefits all stakeholders including the general public. We created the Dome as a community-based platform to protect confidential client information in the cloud. The Dome is a software-defined perimeter that combines end-point protection with a secure network under a common due diligence standard. Under the Dome, cleverDome members share, send, receive and have access to confidential client information within a secure trust network."

"It's cost prohibitive and unmanageable to protect 100 percent of the time the confidential information that is shared, sent, received or accessed through the public internet – especially when a hacker only needs to get it right once to access your data," said Rager. "cleverDome is providing the financial services industry with a real cybersecurity solution that is affordable, safe, reliable and fast. cleverDome takes that data off the open internet and under the Dome using a private network with military-grade cybersecurity."

"What is unique about the Dome is that it provides not just better technical controls to stop the hackers. It is a shift in the way confidential information is shared because cleverDome members who use the Dome complete the due diligence process and comply with the cleverDome cybersecurity standards. This, in turn, creates the global standard of trust," explained Spradlin.

"We are excited to include Gěneos as a cleverDome member because Gěneos has been a leader in providing exceptional technology services and support to its financial advisors and their clients," said Spradlin. "Clearly, by joining cleverDome, Gěneos is taking the step necessary to protect its financial advisors and their clients' confidential data and is working together with other cleverDome members to move the financial services industry to a higher level of data security."

ABOUT GĚNEOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC.

Gěneos is a leading broker/dealer headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, providing financial and estate-planning services through a select network of registered representatives. The firm's 310 advisors around the nation represent $12 billion in client assets under administration. Geněos advisors offer a complete array of wealth management products, including mutual funds, alternative investment options, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance company products. For more information, visit www.GěneosWealth.com.

ABOUT CLEVERDOME INC.

cleverDome Inc. ™ is an Arizona Benefit Corporation (B Corporation) that operates as a Co-Op. Members include managed security service providers, software service vendors, custodians, broker/dealers, registered investment advisers, financial advisors and ultimately their investor clients. As a B Corporation, its mission is to protect confidential consumer information through safe, reliable and fast internet connections. cleverDome CEO and co-founder Aaron Spradlin and Chief Risk Officer and co-founder Bridget Gaughan established cleverDome as a B corporation to create a solid and permanent commitment to delivering a community-based solution to protect confidential client information. cleverDome provides a fundamental model for the future of secure trust networks: the unification of end-point protection with a secure communication layer under a common due diligence standard. This revolutionary model is built on a community-driven platform in collaboration with financial services industry thought leaders. The Dome is powered by NetFoundry™, a Tata Communications business incubated in Tata Communications' "Shape the Future" program. Learn more at www.cleverDome.com.

