Geneos Wealth Management Welcomes Leading Advisory Firm MDK Financial Group

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneos Wealth Management, an award-winning, Denver-based Broker-Dealer and RIA, announces that MDK Financial Group, Inc. has joined their firm effective August 2021. After 35 years at Royal Alliance Associates as a top advisor, MDK believes Geneos has the infrastructure and support to help them continue to expand and service their client base and solidify their goal of "Client First." The MDK team serves approximately $288 million in brokerage and advisory assets.

"Considering our average client has been with our firm for more than 20 years, I was searching for a Broker-Dealer/RIA that provided a more sophisticated, turnkey wealth management solution with a platform to complement the tactical, diversified, and proactive strategies we have been utilizing for our clients," explains Michael Krost, President at MDK. "Additionally, we were looking for a partner that offered a variety of asset managers and state-of-the-art technology."

Since opening its doors, MDK's mission has always been to help clients achieve a worry-free retirement. MDK plans to adopt Geneos' Axiom platform to reach that goal for all their clients. The Axiom platform allows Advisors to maximize their time by automating processes and by partnering with a powerful operations team. Developed specifically for the Independent Advisor, the platform reduces administrative burden and creates more time to build new accounts and nurture existing client relationships.

"Since 2002, our unwavering focus has been on finding and supporting accomplished, leading Independent Advisors like MDK. We built our comprehensive support from the ground up based on our own experience as successful Advisors and technical data process experts with a detailed understanding of back-office operations, compliance, and common-sense regulatory know-how," states Jodee Rager, President at Geneos.

The MDK staff is delighted in the move and believes the change to Geneos will be a positive one for all concerned. "Our commitment to RIA excellence and independence continues in our efforts to create experienced and lasting leadership in support of the modern, independent advisory firms driven to truly thrive and prosper," said Ryan Diachok, CEO at Geneos. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael Krost and his exceptional team to the Geneos family!"

About MDK Financial Group, Inc.

MDK is a full-service financial firm committed to continually respond to changes in our client's needs with innovative and objective solutions. At MDK, we regard our relationship with each client as a partnership. We strive to establish long-term investment objectives and to assist our clients in monitoring their investment results to help assure the achievement of their goals. Learn more at mdkfinancialgroup.com

About Geneos Wealth Management

Built from the ground up by successful Advisors and back-office experts, Geneos seeks to foster a culture of caring, professionalism, and progressive problem-solving backed by a proven track record of success. Geneos creates an environment where Advisors can truly thrive by prioritizing concierge services and flexible solutions. Learn more at geneoswealth.com

