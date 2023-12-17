GeneQuantum and BioMap establish a strategic collaboration to jointly develop a series of next-generation ADC therapeutics

News provided by

GeneQuantum Healthcare

17 Dec, 2023, 20:43 ET

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GeneQuantum Healthcare (GQ), a global leader in ADC new drug development focused on innovative bioconjugation technologies, and BioMap, a global leader in life science AI Foundation protein-centric Large Language Models, announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to co-develop FIC/BIC ADC therapeutics for multiple targets. The partnership will combine GQ's proprietary enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology platforms (iLDC® and iGDC®), linker-payload platform, with BioMap's proprietary trillion-parameter life science AI Foundation Large Language Model xTrimo and AI protein generation platform AIGP, to create novel ADCs addressing high unmet medical needs.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, GQ and BioMap will integrate resources to discover and develop novel ADC therapies. This includes utilizing BioMap's innovative target recommendation platform and high performance antibody design platform AIGP under the xTrimo, the enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology platforms iLDC® and iGDC®, the linker-payload technology platform, and leverage the expertise in high-quality data mining and utilization, cross-model data integration and analysis, target discovery, antibody design, ADC conjugation preparation, ADC drug evaluation, differentiated indication development, and business development collaborations. By leveraging each partner's capabilities, the collaboration aims to create highly competitive and innovative ADC drugs to address global unmet clinical needs.

Dr. Gang Qin, Founder and Chairman of GQ, said, "GQ and BioMap share a similar vision and commitment to disruptive innovation that can improve the quality of patients' lives. We both value open collaboration, innovation empowerment, and ecosystem construction. By serving as a central hub for an advanced conjugation solution, we bring together exceptional resources from all partners to foster collaborative synergy, which will significantly enhance the R&D efficiency of innovative ADC drugs, reduce development costs, and cultivate the development of high-quality next-generation ADC therapeutics. The goal is to better address the growing medical needs and bring better treatment options to patients worldwide. With the established collaboration with BioMap, our global bioconjugation ecosystem welcomes another important partner. We look forward to fully integrating GQ' expertise and experience in ADC drug development with BioMap's profound understanding of life sciences foundational large models, high-performance computing, and AI. Our goal is to accelerate the development of a series of breakthrough ADC therapeutics, thereby creating a new paradigm in the global ADC drug development landscape."

Ms. Vicky Qu, Senior VP of BioMap, said, "Target discovery is another broad market outside of the protein drug design. BioMap has built its own task model system around immune cell activation, disease-specific target recommendation, and drug combination recommendation, and has also achieved several related collaborations recently. We are honored to collaborate with GQ on the development of next generation ADC drugs. Based on the robust Foundation Model and the extensive accumulation of life science data at BioMap, we recommend novel targets and target combinations for ADC drugs, and rapidly design high-performance antibody components through the BioMap AIGP platform. Our goal is to improve the safety and efficacy of ADC drugs by making more precise disease selections. The Foundation Model for life sciences has even more potential, and we also welcome more biocomputing developers to experience BioMap's platform. Together, we can define diverse demands for life science R&D scenarios and construct dedicated task models, bringing generative capabilities to cutting-edge discovery challenges in the life sciences industry, and achieving breakthrough results in more fields."

About GeneQuantum Healthcare

GeneQuantum, headquartered in China, is a global leader in the ADC field, distinguished for its advancement of enzymatic site-specific conjugation technologies. Our pioneering technologies, iLDC and iGDC, serve as the foundation of our comprehensive ADC drug development platform, spanning from the initial design to seamless commercial production.

For more information about GeneQuantum, please visit: www.genequantum.com 

About BioMap

Founded in 2020 by Robin Li and Wei Liu, BioMap is a disruptive life science AI company responsible for building xTrimo, the first and largest protein-centric large language model platform. Their technology allows scientists to model life more accurately, from proteins to a system level, and extract novel insights and predictions from limited data. Supported by an international, cross-functional team of over 300 experts, BioMap is solving critical, protein-related drug development problems and charting a course to radically improve patients' lives.

For more information about BioMap, please visit: www.biomap.com 

SOURCE GeneQuantum Healthcare

Also from this source

GeneQuantum and InxMed have reached a technology licensing collaboration, providing strong support for innovative ADC drug research and development

On July 14, 2023, GeneQuantum, a leading pioneer committed to innovative bioconjugation technology, and InxMed, a clinical-stage biotechnology...

Forge Stronger Partnership for Advanced ADC Development! GeneQuantum Healthcare and Aimed Bio collaborate to develop five innovative ADC drugs

GeneQuantum Healthcare, a leader in the innovative bioconjugation technologies for ADC new drug development, announced the expansion of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.