GeneQuantum and BrighGene sign agreement for development of antibody immune agonist conjugates

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "GeneQuantum") and BrighGene Biomedical (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BrighGene ") signed a co-development agreement for antibody immune agonist conjugate (AIAC), GQ1007.

GQ1007 is a new type of antibody-drug conjugate. It is an antibody conjugated to a potent immune agonist. In recent years, immunotherapeutic antibody drugs targeting PD-1 and PD-L1 (representing immune checkpoint inhibitors) have revolutionized cancer therapy. Even though the superior efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment has shown great benefit, many cancer patients do not respond to such treatment. These non-responsive tumors are referred to as "cold" tumors. Compared with other immunotherapies, such as anti-PD1 / PD-L1 and anti-CD40 etc., GQ1007 not only can precisely reach tumor site but also enhance innate and adaptive immune responses. It activates dendritic cells and macrophagesand increases T cell infiltration into tumor tissue through immune agonists, thus "cold" tumors becomes "hot" tumors and immune system is mobilized to suppress tumors. Ultimately, GQ 1007 achieves strong and lasting anti-tumor effect, overcomes the low response rate of PD-1 antibody in immunotherapy, and has great clinical value and market potential.

Dr. Paul Song, Chief Scientific Officer of GeneQuantum comments: "BrighGene has extensive experience in small molecule drug development, they hold a unique and competitive advantage in TLR7/8 agonists. We are incredibly pleased to work with R&D team led by Dr. Jiandong Yuan, CEO of BrightGene. By working together, we expect to achieve IND filing for GQ 1007 soon."

Dr. Gang Qin, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer comments: "Seamless integration of small molecule platform of BrighGene and iLDC technology platform of GeneQuantum will enhance our R&D capability for world competitive innovation conjugates, this collaboration fully demonstrate high effectivity of resource and expertise integration among China biomedical companies, which significantly improve new drug development. Based on our in-house iLDC technology, GeneQuantum continues to establish in-depth collaborations with domestic and international biopharmaceutical companies to develop more innovative drugs."

Dr. Jiandong Yuan, CEO of BrightGene, comments, "GeneQuantum's enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology and unique linker technology effectively improve current issues of chemical conjugation, such as high heterogeneity, low stability, narrow treatment windowand difficult manufacturing challenges for ADC drug products. Linker stability is extremely important in the field of antibody immune agonist conjugates. GeneQuantum's unique stable linker technology can decrease or even avoid random shedding of immune agonists in circulation and significantly reduce the likelihood of general (non-specific) immune activation, it ensures this AIAC molecule with best-in-class potential. BrighGene and GeneQuantum will keep close collaboration relationship, fully leverage our individual core strengths to develop more globally competitive first-in-class or best-in-class drugs in near future."

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as "GeneQuantum")

GeneQuantum is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative biotherapeutics through differentiated innovation platform, delivering safer, more effective, and more accessible innovative drugs and treatment options for patients around the world. Patented iLDC research and production platform empowers GeneQuantum to meet precise delivery of different types of molecules and develop innovative therapies for tumors and other diseases. GeneQuntum focuses on the development of differentiated innovation products through in-house research and development and diversified external research and development cooperation.

BrighGene Biomedical (Suzhou) Co., LTD. (abbreviated as BrighGene )

BrightGene is a research and development-driven high-tech pharmaceutical company dedicated to research, development and production of original new drugs and high-end generic drugs. Product development capabilities and commercialization capabilities enable BrighGene to provide exceptional value to patients. BrightGene's cGMP production quality system has passed official certification of the United States FDA, European Union Drug Regulatory Authority, Japan PMDA, South Korea MFDS and other countries and regions, as well as new version of GMP certification in China, BrightGene's international standard on drug quality management and strict production management system guarantee the quality. The company's products have been sold in many countries and regions around the world, and its main products occupy a large market share.

