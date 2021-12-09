Gener8 Has Acquired RND, Expanding Into Life Sciences Software Development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gener8 LLC ("Gener8"), a portfolio company of Sverica Capital Management LP ("Sverica"), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the RND Group ("RND"), a leading provider of software development focused on medical device and life science products, based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With the acquisition of RND, Gener8 is adding full lifecycle software development capabilities, including cloud solutions, verification & validation, quality system compliance, LIS/EHR integration and more. The company has assembled a library of protocols that serve to accelerate the development process by leveraging pre-built core functionality. While Gener8 already provides turnkey instrument and consumable solutions, as well as accompanying firmware, the acquisition of RND enables Gener8 to extend its services off-instrument to the related software.

"RND is a world-class medical software development operation with a blue-chip customer base and a unique set of capabilities," said Jerry Jurkiewicz, Gener8 CEO. "We have already partnered on several programs, and the value proposition of the combination has strongly resonated with customers."

"We are excited to join Jerry and the rest of the Gener8 team. From our early interactions it was clear there would be a great fit between our companies, and even more importantly, that bringing our capabilities together under one roof would be a real winner for customers," added Tim DeFrench, Founder and President of RND.

About Gener8

Gener8, founded in 2002, is a leading provider of turnkey design and manufacturing services specializing in high complexity products, primarily for medical device and diagnostics applications. Gener8 maintains state-of-the-art facilities and a world-class engineering team with more than 40 PhDs spanning a multitude of disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, software, optical and systems engineering. For more information, please visit www.gener8.net.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant time and internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

