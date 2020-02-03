Gener8 Names David Brakenwagen as New CEO

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gener8, a product realization company in the Life Sciences and Medical Device markets announces changes within its executive leadership. David Brakenwagen has been recently appointed as the CEO at Gener8. David Brakenwagen brings deep industry experience having held senior executive positions within operations, sales and marketing, and engineering organizations for over 20 years with his most recent role being the President at NEO Tech. Gener8's founder, David Klein, will continue full time as a key executive and will focus on developing deeper relationships and solving key technical challenges with our core customers.



Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica Capital Management commented: "We are very excited to add David Brakenwagen to the Gener8 executive team. David brings a complimentary skill set to our existing leadership team which will continue to fuel Gener8's platform of differentiated and value add services to our key end markets."



About Gener8:

Gener8 offers full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing for highly complex instruments and products within the highly regulated Life Sciences and Medical Device markets. The services that Gener8 provide allow for an agile and fast time to market solution that results in high reliability solutions for customers. With locations in Sunnyvale, CA and Boston, MA Gener8 operates in the corridors of innovation and maintains all industry specific certifications.



To learn more, visit www.gener8.net or email us at info@gener8.net

Media Contact:

Malcolm Minty

(650) 940-9898

mminty@gener8.net

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Gener8

Related Links

http://www.gener8.net

