gener8tor Announces New Accelerator for Sustainability & Climate Tech Startups

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- gener8tor, a nationally ranked startup accelerator and venture fund, announced today the launch of the gener8tor Sustainability Accelerator, its newest 12-week program that will provide cutting-edge sustainability and climate tech startups with the coaching, capital and connections needed to build and scale their businesses.

"As a community of tech leaders and innovators, we have a critical responsibility to support founders who are tackling climate change," says Ryan Jeffery, Managing Director of Sustainability & Climate at gener8tor. "We understand the immense scope of the challenge and recognize the importance of a multifaceted approach. By accelerating innovation, advancing early-stage technologies and investing in ideas at the forefront of this space, we can continue making strides to solve our current climate and environmental crisis."

gener8tor will select five startups to go through the inaugural three month accelerator, which will begin on February 10th, 2022. The program will provide hands-on and dedicated support for each startup to help them grow and scale their impact in addition to direct connections with experienced mentors, technologists, corporate partners and investors. Each startup will also receive a $100k investment as part of the program.

"At gener8tor, our mission is to be the best partner for a community to invest in its best and brightest," said Maggie Brickerman, Partner at gener8tor. "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face, and we are dedicated to championing the entrepreneurs and teams focused on helping us preserve and protect our planet through systemic change. This program is just the beginning of a long-term commitment we are making to bring together founders, corporate partners, investors and the communities we serve to help accelerate startups on the forefront of sustainability and climate tech."

The program, based out of Chicago, will have some in-person elements but will largely take place virtually. Startups from across the United States that focus on climate tech, sustainability, circular economy, decarbonization, renewables, conservation or environmental justice are encouraged to apply. gener8tor will prioritize startups focused on driving systemic change at the corporate, government, and community level, as well as founders that embrace sustainability as a way to transform antiquated industries. Founders can apply to be one of the five selected for this program here. Applications will be accepted until December 19th, 2021.

About gener8tor

gener8tor's turnkey platform for the creative economy connects startup founders, investors, corporations, universities, job seekers, musicians and artists. The gener8tor platform includes accelerators, upskilling, corporate programming, and conferences with content on community growth, impact investing, diversity, equity and inclusion, and innovation across education, agriculture, insurance, healthcare, sustainability, and more. Recently, gener8tor was named one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit gener8tor.com.

