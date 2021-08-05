Genera announces new controller and quality assurance manager

"We are excited to add Alan and Richard to our management team," said Genera COO Keith Brazzell. "As we build on our successful launch, the skills and expertise they bring will be crucial to sustaining that success. Both of them are at the top of their professions, and we can't wait to see how they will help shape Genera's future."

Genera's Earthable® line of sustainable, ag-based fiber products is designed to meet growing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly consumer packaging alternatives to single-use plastics and polystyrene.

Turner, who earned his M.B.A. at the University of Tennessee, has extensive experience in the manufacturing sector. He has worked as a plant controller and accounting manager for manufacturers in various industries. He has helped companies improve accounting processes by identifying inefficiencies and reducing costs throughout his career.

Rutherford is a chemist with a master's degree from Middle Tennessee State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix. He has worked as a chemist and managed laboratories throughout East Tennessee. He and his teams have earned multiple awards for quality assurance.

"I've been fortunate to have a great deal of experience with manufacturing across a range of industries," Turner said. "What excites me the most about joining Genera is their innovation. The Earthable® line is a groundbreaking product that is creating jobs and supporting farmers in our region. I'm privileged to be a part of it."

Rutherford agreed. "The opportunity to help make these amazing products the best they can be is a dream job. I'm excited to work with this dynamic, multi-disciplinary team on Earthable® products as well as future innovations."

Genera's fully operational facility processes agricultural crops such as switchgrass into ag-based fiber and the Earthable® line of sustainable food-grade, compostable packaging. The facility, which is the largest fully integrated domestic solution for ag-based fiber and food packaging in North America, will host 160 employees at full production.

For more information about Genera, call (423) 884-4119 or visit https://generainc.com.

About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based ag fiber manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Genera