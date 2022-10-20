Genera hires new CFO to help guide future expansion and growth

The sustainable ag-based pulp and molded fiber producer brings an expert in pulp packaging finance on board to manage development and oversee capital strategies

VONORE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products, has hired 30-year financial expert Leslie Daniel as its new CFO. In her new position, she will develop the company's capital planning strategies, oversee expansion, identify opportunities for cost reduction, and strengthen internal systems to support rapid growth.

Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products, has hired financial expert Leslie Daniel as its new CFO to manage the company's development and oversee capital strategies.

"Leslie is a talented financial executive who understands this market and will add significant expertise to the Genera leadership team," said Dr. Kelly Tiller, CEO of Genera. "We are excited to have her on board as we look toward accelerating growth and expansion of our business."

Daniel spent the last 25 years working in nearly every aspect of finance in the pulp and packaging industry from controller to director of finance to vice president of finance before coming to the molded fiber industry.

"I am happy to be able to push us forward as we look to expand and I want to drive the results we need to accomplish this," Daniel said. "I'm also very excited to be working for a company who values sustainability and uses new technologies to be able to produce sustainable packaging."

In her previous positions, Daniel managed revenues in excess of $3 billion, oversaw $600 million expansion efforts and optimized mill division profitability through a variety of strategies, including currency and vendor payment management, new accounting policies and project analysis.

At Genera, she is well positioned to usher in expansion efforts that will increase production, buoy sustainability efforts and build relationships with investors and partners.

"This is a great team to work with," Daniel said. "I'm honored to be working with a company that is at the forefront of sustainable technology. I can't wait to begin building strong relationships with our investment firms and other private equity partners to drive significant growth results."

Daniel is a graduate of Christian Brothers University in Memphis and is a certified public accountant. She worked as a Pathbuilders Percepta mentor and has served on the Christian Brothers' board of trustees in addition to her various roles in finance.

For more information about Genera, visit https://generainc.com.

About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based ag fiber manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications, including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Genera