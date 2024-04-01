Generac Appoints Jennifer Anderson as Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Strategy & Development

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Anderson as executive vice president of global corporate strategy & development.

"Jennifer will be instrumental in leading Generac's strategic planning process and helping to identify and drive new areas of growth for the company," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac's president and CEO. "We are excited to have her join the team and are looking forward to leveraging her extensive experience across corporate strategy, business development and sustainability."

Anderson succeeds 34-year Generac veteran and Chief Strategy Officer, Steve Goran, who retired in March. In addition to corporate strategy and development, Anderson will lead Generac's Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) efforts.

"I'm excited to be joining Generac as I believe it's uniquely positioned to continue its strong growth and leadership in energy technology," said Anderson. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to bring the next evolution of more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy solutions to markets around the world."

Jennifer Anderson joins Generac with more than 20 years of finance, corporate strategy and business development experience. She most recently served as senior vice president of strategy, development and chief sustainability officer at Carrier Corporation. Anderson has held leadership positions with Tyson Foods, Johnson Controls, and Eaton Corporation. She began her career with J.P. Morgan Securities in investment banking. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers

[email protected] | (262) 968-8252

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.