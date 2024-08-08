Generac, Highland Homes Commit to Enhancing Energy Security for Texas Homeowners

From Design to Construction, Program Works to Integrate Generac Backup Power Solutions into New Home Builds, Ensuring Reliable Power in the Face of Outages

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is partnering with award-winning Highland Homes, to offer generators as options for build-to-suit homes throughout Texas.

Home buyers in the Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio regions will have the opportunity to add a Generac generator when contracting to build a home with Highland Homes.

Highland Homes President Aaron Graham said that in the wake of electricity outages this year and in recent years, it's important to offer customers the chance for enhanced energy security and peace of mind through the integration of Generac's reliable backup power and energy management solutions.

"Our priority is to ensure that our homeowners feel safe and secure in their new homes," he said. "By partnering with Generac, we are taking a significant step toward providing our customers with unparalleled energy security. We believe that integrating Generac's backup power solutions into our homes will offer our customers a level of reliability and peace of mind that is unmatched in the market."

Generac recognizes the critical role that home builders play in ensuring energy security for homeowners, said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power at Generac. By collaborating with builders like Highland Homes, Generac can deliver its North American-manufactured backup power systems and energy management tools directly to consumers, streamlining the specification and integration process from the earliest stages of home design and construction.

"We are thrilled to partner with Highland Homes, a builder that shares our commitment to providing homeowners with dependable and innovative energy solutions," he said. "By integrating our products into the design and construction process early on, we make it easier and less costly for builders and their customers to install our backup power and energy management systems versus coming back later. This not only enhances the value of the homes but also ensures that homeowners are prepared for any power disruptions."

Generac's backup power solutions and energy management tools are designed to provide reliable and efficient power during outages, helping homeowners maintain their daily routines without interruption. This partnership with Highland Homes marks a significant step in Generac's mission to bring energy security to more families across the United States, Raabe said.

For more information about Generac and its range of power solutions, visit www.generac.com. Learn more about Highland Homes at www.highlandhomes.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Media Contact: Jonathan Stern

[email protected], (312) 402-7167

