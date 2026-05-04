Generación Mediterránea S.A. and Central Térmica Roca S.A. announce the commencement of offer to exchange any and all of their 11.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 for their newly issued Senior Secured Fixed Rate Step-Up Notes due 2034 (the "New Notes") and Value Recovery Notes due 2036 (the "VRI Notes") and related solicitation of consents

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generación Mediterránea S.A. ("GEMSA") and Central Térmica Roca S.A. ("CTR" and, together with GEMSA, the "Companies") announced today the commencement of an offer to holders thereof to exchange any and all of the Companies' outstanding 11.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the "Existing Notes") for the Companies' newly issued Senior Secured Fixed Rate Step-Up Notes due 2034 (the "New Notes") and Value Recovery Notes due 2036 (the "VRI Notes") (the "Exchange Offer"):

Title of Existing Notes(1) CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount of Existing Notes(2) Exchange Consideration (3) Early Late Cash Consideration(5) New Notes Consideration(4) VRI Notes Consideration(6) New Notes Consideration(4) VRI Notes Consideration(6) 11.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 Rule 144A: 36875KAJ0 / US36875KAJ07 Regulation S: P46214AG0 / USP46214AG00 US$353,963,822 US$1,000 in principal amount of New Notes US$156 in principal amount of VRI Notes US$950 in principal amount of New Notes US$148 in principal amount of VRI Notes US$5

The Existing Notes are currently listed on BYMA and traded on A3 Mercados (each as defined herein). No scheduled amortizations, voluntary redemptions or repurchases have been made in respect of the Existing Notes since the first issue date thereof. Per US$1,000 principal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange in the Exchange Offer. If the restructuring of the Existing Notes is consummated pursuant to the Exchange Offer, claims of holders of Existing Notes shall include the following (such aggregate amount, the " Total Claims "): (i) the principal amount of Existing Notes, plus (ii) the full aggregate amount of accrued and unpaid interest at the non-default rate of interest under the Existing Notes from (and including) the first date of issuance of the Existing Notes (which was October 30, 2024) to (but excluding) the applicable Settlement Date (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement), less (iii) any and all amounts of interest paid out of the collateral enforcement proceeds starting from October 2025 to (but excluding) the applicable Settlement Date (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement). As a result, Eligible Holders that validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Existing Notes on or prior to the Early Participation Date (as defined herein) shall receive a principal amount of New Notes equal to 100% of their Total Claims. Eligible Holders that validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Existing Notes after the Early Participation Date shall receive New Notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to 95% of their Total Claims. As of the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement (i) an amount equal to US$58,836,653.08 corresponds to accrued and unpaid interest on the outstanding Existing Notes (or US$166 per US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes) since the first issue date thereof, and (ii) an aggregate amount equal to US$12,382,101.15 (or US$34 per US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes) has been applied towards accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing Notes in connection with the collateral enforcement actions taken by holders of Existing Notes. The aggregate amount of accrued interest at the non-default rate of interest under the Existing Notes and the aggregate amount of collateral enforcement actions in respect of the Existing Notes shall be rounded down to the nearest US$1.00 principal amount of such New Notes. These amounts shall be adjusted (i) per diem based on the actual Settlement Date (considering that the Companies may elect to exercise the Early Settlement Right (as defined herein) or may elect to extend the Expiration Date), and (ii) based on collections related to the collateral enforcement actions in respect of the Existing Notes after the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement to (but excluding) the actual Settlement Date. As a result, an additional principal amount of New Notes equal to US$0.31 per US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes per diem shall be received for interest accruing on the Existing Notes after the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement (subject to adjustments based on any collections related to the collateral enforcement actions as set forth above). Collateral enforcement proceeds for April were converted to U.S. dollars for illustrative purposes using the exchange rate of Ps.1,391 per US$1.00, which is the exchange rate published by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (" BCRA ") (Communication "A" 3500 of the BCRA, as amended) as of April 30, 2026. Actual amount in U.S. dollars applied by the collateral agent of the Existing Notes may differ. Per US$1,000 principal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange in the Exchange Offer. Payment of the Cash Consideration is subject to satisfaction of the Minimum Participation Condition (as defined herein). The Cash Consideration corresponds to a portion of unpaid defaulted interest under the Existing Notes accrued until the Settlement Date. No payment of any additional default interest under the Existing Notes is expected to be made or recognized by the Companies. The VRI Notes, together with the VRI Local Notes will be issued in an initial aggregate principal amount of up to US$60,000,000, allocated on a pro rata basis between the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes and the Reference Local Notes (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement). Eligible Holders of Existing Notes that validly tender on or prior to the Early Participation Date shall receive a principal amount of VRI Notes equal to US$156 per US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes. Eligible Holders that validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Existing Notes after the Early Participation Date shall receive a principal amount of VRI Notes equal to US$148 per US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes. The Early VRI Notes Consideration and the Late VRI Notes Consideration (as such terms are defined herein) per US$1,000 principal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, have been calculated by dividing such maximum principal amount of VRI Notes by the total outstanding principal amount of the Existing Notes as of the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement.



Eligible Holders validly tendering (and not validly withdrawing) their Existing Notes (x) (i) on or prior to the Early Participation Date will be eligible to receive (A) US$1,000 in principal amount of New Notes per each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes (the "Early New Notes Exchange Consideration"), and (B) US$156 in principal amount of VRI Notes per each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes (the "Early VRI Notes Consideration," and together with the Early New Notes Consideration, the "Early Exchange Consideration"), or (ii) after the Early Participation Date but on or prior to the Expiration Date will be eligible to receive (A) US$950 in principal amount of New Notes per each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes (the "Late New Notes Consideration"), and (B) US$148 in principal amount of VRI Notes per each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes (the "Late VRI Notes Consideration," and together with the Late New Notes Consideration, the "Late Exchange Consideration") and (y) at any time on or before the Expiration Date will be eligible to receive on the applicable Settlement Date, an amount in cash equal to US$5.00 per each US$1,000 in principal amount of Existing Notes (the "Cash Consideration," and together with the Early Exchange Consideration or the Late Exchange Consideration, as applicable, the "Exchange Consideration")..

In addition to the applicable Exchange Consideration, if the restructuring of the Existing Notes is consummated pursuant to the Exchange Offer, Eligible Holders that validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Existing Notes (x) on or prior to the Early Participation Date, shall receive New Notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to 100% of the accrued and unpaid interest at the non-default rate of interest under the Existing Notes through (but excluding) the applicable Settlement Date, less any and all amounts of interest paid out of the collateral enforcement proceeds starting from October 2025 through (but excluding) the applicable Settlement Date, and (y) after the Early Participation Date, shall receive New Notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to 95% of the accrued and unpaid interest at the non-default rate of interest under the Existing Notes through (but excluding) the applicable Settlement Date, less any and all amounts of interest paid out of the collateral enforcement proceeds starting from October 2025 through (but excluding) the applicable Settlement Date. The aggregate amount of accrued interest at the non-default rate of interest under the Existing Notes and the aggregate amount of collateral enforcement actions in respect of the Existing Notes shall be rounded down to the nearest US$1.00 principal amount of such New Notes.

The Companies are also soliciting consents of the holders of the Existing Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to amend certain provisions of the Existing Notes Indenture (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement) and terminate or amend the Collateral Documents (as defined in the Existing Notes Indenture, the "Existing Collateral Documents") in order to (i) substantially eliminate the restrictive covenants and certain events of default with respect to the Existing Notes (the "Proposed Indenture Amendment"), (ii) change the governing law of the Existing Notes Indenture to the laws of England and Wales (which amendment shall only be implemented to the extent the Exchange Offer is not consummated pursuant to its terms and the Companies and the Ad Hoc Group (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement) decide to pursue an English scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, filed with the Companies Court, Chancery Division of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales) (the "Proposed Scheme Amendment"), and (iii) release all of the collateral securing the Existing Notes, direct each of the Existing Notes Trustee, the Argentine Collateral Agent and the Onshore Trustee to release all of the collateral securing the Existing Notes and execute all documents necessary to release all of the collateral securing the Existing Notes, including amendments to and/or terminations of the Existing Collateral Documents (the "Proposed Amendment to Release Collateral" and together with the Proposed Indenture Amendment and the Proposed Scheme Amendment, the "Proposed Amendments").

The consummation of the Exchange Offer requires a participation of holders representing at least 85% of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes then outstanding (the "Minimum Participation Condition"). In accordance with the Restructuring Support Agreement (as defined below), the Minimum Participation Condition can only be waived with the consents required thereunder. Holders of the Existing Notes that are not party to the Restructuring Support Agreement are not beneficiaries of the rights set forth therein.

In accordance with the Existing Notes Indenture, if holders of 85% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes consent to the Proposed Amendment to Release Collateral, the collateral securing the Existing Notes may be released. In such case, upon the release of such collateral, if the Companies determine that the applicable majorities required by the Argentine Bankruptcy Law No. 24,522 and its amendments (Ley de Concursos y Quiebras) to request judicial approval of an Companies' out-of-court reorganization agreement (acuerdo preventivo extrajudicial or "APE") may be met, the Companies may take any actions required to call a special bondholders' meeting to consider the inclusion of any Existing Notes that remain outstanding in the APE that is being sought under the Concurrent Unsecured Offerings (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement).

On March 20, 2026, we entered into a restructuring support agreement (the "Restructuring Support Agreement") with certain holders of Existing Notes which as of the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement hold approximately 43.45% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes (including holders of Existing Notes that have joined the Restructuring Support Agreement after its execution date, the "Supporting Noteholders"), whereby the Supporting Noteholders agreed to tender all of their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offer and provide their consents in the Consent Solicitation at or prior to the Expiration Date, subject to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement.

The Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are referred to herein as the "Offer and Solicitation."

The Offer and Solicitation is being made pursuant to the terms set forth in a confidential Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement, dated May 4, 2026 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement").

Only holders of Existing Notes who have returned a duly completed eligibility letter (the "Eligibility Letter") certifying that such holder is either (1) an institutional accredited investor (of the type specified in Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3), (7) or (8) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) that is also "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act; or (2) a person other than "U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 of Regulation S under the Securities Act) and who are not acquiring New Notes or VRI Notes for the account or benefit of a U.S. person, in an offshore transaction in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, are authorized to receive and review the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement and to participate in the Offer and Solicitation (such holders, the "Eligible Holders").

The Offer and Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 2, 2026, unless extended (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The Early Participation Date is at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 19, 2026, unless extended (the "Early Participation Date").

Eligible Holders may not tender their Existing Notes without delivering their consents pursuant to the Consent Solicitation and may not deliver their consents without tendering their Existing Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer. The valid tender of Existing Notes by an Eligible Holder pursuant to the Exchange Offer will be deemed to constitute the valid delivery of a consent by such Eligible Holder to the Proposed Amendments in the Consent Solicitation. No separate consent payment or fee is being offered or will be paid to Eligible Holders in the Consent Solicitation or otherwise be paid to holders to compensate them for the unavailability to dispose of their Existing Notes.

Any Existing Notes that have been validly tendered pursuant to the Exchange Offer may be validly withdrawn, and the related consents to the Proposed Amendments that have been validly delivered may be validly revoked, at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 19, 2026 (the "Withdrawal and Revocation Date"), but not thereafter, except as may be required by applicable law.

The New Notes and the VRI Notes will be issued under the Companies' existing US$1,300,000,000 program for the issuance of non-convertible notes and pursuant to the terms and conditions approved by the shareholders and board meetings of the Companies (the "Notes Program"). The Companies' Notes Program was approved by their shareholders on August 8, 2017, February 4, 2019, August 5, 2020, April 19, 2022, May 16, 2023 and December 11, 2025, by their board of directors on August 10, 2018, February 4, 2019, August 5, 2020, February 19, 2021, April 19, 2022, May 22, 2023, January 14, 2024, and December 11, 2025, and authorized by the CNV by Resolution No. RESFC-2017-18947-APN-DIR#CNV, dated September 26, 2017, Resolution No. RESFC-2019-20111-APN-DIR#CNV dated March 8, 2019, Disposition No. DI-2020-43-APNGE# CNV dated September 10, 2020, Disposition No. DI-2021-2-APN-GE#CNV dated February 23, 2023, Disposition No. DI-2022-28-APN-GE#CNV dated June 2, 2022, Disposition No. DI-2023-31-APN-GE#CNV dated July 5, 2023, Disposition No. DI2024-11-APN-GE#CNV dated February 23, 2024, and Disposition No. DI2026-11-APN-GE#CNV dated January 29, 2026. The CNV authorization of the Argentine Prospectus (as defined hereinafter) means only that the information contained in the Argentine Prospectus relating to the public offering of the notes (obligaciones negociables) under the Notes Program complies with the information requirements of the CNV. In Argentina, the New Notes and the VRI Notes will be offered under the Notes Program prospectus dated November 27, 2025, as amended by the addendum dated February 20, 2026 (the "Argentine Prospectus"), a prospectus supplement dated April 30, 2026 (the "Argentine Supplementary Prospectus"), a prospectus supplement and consent solicitation dated on or about the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement (the "Argentine Prospectus Supplement" and, together with the Argentine Prospectus and the Argentine Supplementary Prospectus, the "Argentine Offering Documents"), in the Spanish language. The CNV has not rendered and will not render any opinion with respect to the accuracy of the information contained in the Argentine Offering Documents or the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement. The Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement is not intended for Eligible Holders in Argentina. Eligible Holders in Argentina are urged to read, must follow the procedures set forth in, and must rely exclusively on, the Argentine Offering Documents. The Argentine Offering Documents are substantially similar in all material respects to the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement, other than with respect to the description of U.S. securities and tax laws that are relevant to the New Notes and the VRI Notes, and that the Argentine Offering Documents contain certain additional information in compliance with CNV requirements. The Argentine Offering Documents will be available on the websites of the Companies, the CNV, the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., or "BYMA") and A3 Mercados S.A., formerly known as Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. ("A3 Mercados"). Banco de Servicios y Transacciones S.A.U. and SBS Trading S.A. have been appointed as Argentine information agents by the Companies (the "Argentine Information Agents"), under the local agency agreement, and related to the participation in the Offer and Solicitation directed to Eligible Holders who are Argentine residents, answering questions and providing assistance to such holders, in coordination with the Global Coordinator, Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent's efforts outside Argentina.

Eligible Holders that hold Securities through Euroclear S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear"), Clearstream Banking, société anonyme ("Clearstream") or Caja de Valores S.A. ("Caja de Valores") must also comply with the applicable procedures of Euroclear, Clearstream or Caja de Valores, as applicable, in connection with a tender of Existing Notes, including arranging for a direct participant in Euroclear, Clearstream or Caja de Valores to submit their tenders and deliver consents by delivering a valid electronic instruction, to Euroclear, Clearstream or Caja de Valores, as applicable, in accordance with the procedures and deadlines specified by Euroclear, Clearstream or Caja de Valores, as applicable, at or prior to the relevant times and dates set forth under the terms of the Offer and Solicitation. Each of Euroclear, Clearstream and Caja de Valores is an indirect DTC participant. The Argentine Information Agents will not participate in such process, nor will they be authorized to receive, process or execute instructions from Eligible Holders, or to intervene in the settlement, crediting or transfer of securities, and will not assume any liability in connection with such processes.

Only Eligible Holders of Existing Notes are authorized to receive and review the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement and to participate in the Offer and Solicitation. The Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement will be distributed only to Eligible Holders of Existing Notes who validly complete and submit an Eligibility Letter certifying that they satisfy the eligibility requirements for purposes of the Exchange Offer. Eligible Holders who desire to complete an electronic eligibility letter should access the website https://projects.sodali.com/albanesi2031 (the "Exchange Offer Website") operated by Morrow Sodali International LLC, trading as Sodali & Co, the information and exchange agent's website for the Offer and Solicitation (the "Information and Exchange Agent"). The Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement and other documents related to the Offer and Solicitation are available to Eligible Holders at the Exchange Offer Website.

The New Notes and VRI Notes will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws, pursuant to registration or exemption therefrom.

The Companies' obligation to accept and exchange the Existing Notes of any series validly tendered in the Offer and Solicitation is conditioned upon, among other conditions, the satisfaction of the Minimum Participation Condition. In accordance with the Restructuring Support Agreement, the Minimum Participation Condition can only be waived with the consents required thereunder. Holders of the Existing Notes that are not party to the Restructuring Support Agreement are not beneficiaries of the rights set forth therein.

The Companies have the right, at their sole discretion, to elect, at any time following the Withdrawal and Revocation Date but on or prior to the Expiration Date, to accept for exchange the Existing Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, at or prior the Expiration Date, and issue the corresponding amount of New Notes and VRI Notes in exchange for such Existing Notes; provided that all conditions of the Offer and Solicitation and the Restructuring Support Agreement have been satisfied or, to the extent applicable, waived by us (the "Early Settlement Right"). If the Companies exercise the Early Settlement Right, the date the New Notes and VRI Notes will be issued and the Cash Consideration will be paid is expected to be the tenth business day after the date on which the Early Settlement Right is exercised (the "Early Settlement Date"). If the Early Settlement Date has occurred prior to the Expiration Date, the date additional New Notes and the additional VRI Notes will be issued, and the applicable Exchange Consideration will be delivered in exchange for any Existing Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, on or prior to the Expiration Date, and accepted for exchange (such date, the "Final Settlement Date"). If no Early Settlement Date has occurred prior to the Expiration Date, the initial date on which the New Notes and the VRI Notes will be issued, and the Exchange Consideration will be delivered in exchange for any Existing Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, on or prior to the Expiration Date, and accepted for exchange (such date, the "Settlement Date").

THE NEW NOTES AND THE VRI NOTES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (THE "COMMISSION") UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS. THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS BEING MADE, AND THE NEW NOTES ARE BEING OFFERED ONLY TO HOLDERS OF EXISTING NOTES (1) IN THE UNITED STATES, WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS" (AS DEFINED IN RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) AND (2) OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES AND CHILE, WHO ARE PERSONS OTHER THAN "U.S. PERSONS" (AS DEFINED IN RULE 902 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) IN OFFSHORE TRANSACTIONS IN RELIANCE UPON THE EXEMPTIONS AFFORDED BY REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT.

Any questions or requests for assistance in connection with the Offer and Solicitation may be directed to the Information and Exchange Agent via email to [email protected], or at the telephone numbers +1 (203) 658-9457 (New York, United States) or +44 (20) 4513-6933 (London, United Kingdom). Eligible Holders may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offer and Solicitation.

BCP Securities, Inc. is acting as global coordinator and dealer manager for the Exchange Offer and solicitation agent for the Consent Solicitation (the "Global Coordinator, Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent").

None of the Companies, the Information and Exchange Agent, the Global Coordinator, Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent, the Argentine Information Agents nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees or affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether Eligible Holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Existing Notes in response to the Offer and Solicitation. None of the Companies, the Information and Exchange Agent, the Global Coordinator, Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent, the Argentine Information Agents nor any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or, has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer and Solicitation other than the information and representations contained in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the Offer and Solicitation. The Offer and Solicitation is only being made pursuant to the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement. Eligible Holders are urged to read the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement carefully before making any decision with respect to their Existing Notes. Neither the Global Coordinator, Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent nor the Information and Exchange Agent has any responsibility whatsoever with respect to the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not represent an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other country. This press release is released for disclosure purposes only, in accordance with applicable legislation. It does not constitute marketing material, and should not be interpreted as advertising an offer to sell or soliciting any offer to buy securities issued by the Companies in any jurisdiction where it is illegal to do so. This press release to the market is not for distribution in or into or to any person located or resident in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this announcement. None of the Companies, the Global Coordinator, Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent, the Information and Exchange Agent or the Argentine Information Agents makes any recommendation as to whether or not Eligible Holders of Existing Notes should exchange their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offer.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any U.S. state securities commission, nor any regulatory authority of any other country has approved or disapproved of the Exchange Offer and/or the Consent Solicitation, nor have passed upon or endorsed the merits or fairness of the Exchange Offer and/or the Consent Solicitation, or the accuracy or adequacy of the disclosure in Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement.

Neither the delivery of this announcement, the Offer and Solicitation nor any exchange of Existing Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer shall under any circumstances create any implication that the information contained in this announcement or the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Solicitation Statement is correct as of any time subsequent to the date hereof or thereof or that there has been no change in the information set forth herein or therein or in the Companies' affairs since the date hereof or thereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Some of these statements include statements regarding our current intent, belief or expectations. While we consider these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events. While we consider these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

SOURCE Generación Mediterránea S.A. and Central Térmica Roca S.A.