General and administrative outsourcing market to grow by USD 29.05 billion from 2023 to 2028; APAC accounts for 32% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Feb, 2024, 19:01 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The general and administrative outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 29.05 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the history (2018 to 2022) and forecast market size (2023 to 2028) - Request a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market 2024-2028

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Global General And Administrative Outsourcing Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Finance and accounting outsourcing, Payroll outsourcing, Recruitment outsourcing, and Procurement outsourcing), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The finance and accounting outsourcing segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Finance and accounting (F&A) functions, often used interchangeably, are witnessing increased outsourcing, making software and services accessible to businesses of all sizes. Outsourced F&A services help control regulatory and financial risks, and the global economic crisis is expected to boost the demand for FAO services due to reduced customization needs.

Geography Overview

  • APAC accounts for 32% of market growth. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. Some of the developed economies in the world are in North America, which increases the rate of data generation and consumption. Additionally, the integration of cloud-based services, automation, and AI into the GAO process is anticipated to lead to the development of a new intelligent general and administrative outsourcing market in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report

General And Administrative Outsourcing Market-Market Driver

The high focus on reducing operational operating costs is the key factor driving market growth. Operating costs encompass regular expenses in manufacturing, maintenance, and administration. GAO (Global Accounting Outsourcing) aids in minimizing these costs, enhancing business efficiency by providing services for various processes like procurement, payroll, F&A, and recruitment. Organizations leverage GAO services to expand market share, customer base, and improve customer relationships. Opting for GAO services can result in substantial cost savings, estimated between 30%-50%, compared to setting up an in-house business process team, which entails additional costs for workforce management, infrastructure, and employee training.

What are the key data covered in this General And Administrative Outsourcing Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the General And Administrative Outsourcing Market between 2024 and 2028
  • Precise estimation of the size of the General And Administrative Outsourcing Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the General And Administrative Outsourcing Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about Companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of General And Administrative Outsourcing Market Companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The observability platform market size is projected to increase by USD 1.17 billion, at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2023 and 2028. 

The Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.72% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 20.29 billion. 

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Limousine Service Market to grow by USD 3.55 billion from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AlTair Passenger Transport LLC, Aeroport Taxi and Limousine Service and American Luxury Limousines, and many more - Technavio

Limousine Service Market to grow by USD 3.55 billion from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AlTair Passenger Transport LLC, Aeroport Taxi and Limousine Service and American Luxury Limousines, and many more - Technavio

The limousine service market is estimated to grow by USD 3.55 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.67%. The limousine service market is...
Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to grow by USD 227.19 million from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by the relatively low cost of PMA-made parts - Technavio

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to grow by USD 227.19 million from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by the relatively low cost of PMA-made parts - Technavio

The commercial aircraft PMA market by type (engine, component, and others), application (small widebody, medium widebody, and large widebody), and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.