General Ann Dunwoody (U.S. Army, Ret.) Joins Board of Directors for Automattic, Parent Company of WordPress.com

The news was announced Thursday by Matt Mullenweg, cofounder of WordPress and CEO and founder of Automattic.

"We're very lucky to have Gen. Dunwoody's expertise and experience around the table as we navigate our second decade as a company and realize the huge opportunities ahead of us," Mullenweg said. "With WordPress now powering more than 30% of all sites on the web, we're excited to work together to shape the future of the open web. Gen. Dunwoody will help us continue to blaze a trail for open source and distributed companies all over the world."

General Dunwoody served in the Army for more than 37 years, during which time she led and ran the largest global logistics command in the Army, comprising 69,000 military and civilians, located in all 50 states and over 140 countries. She managed a budget of $60 billion and was responsible for oversight of approximately $70 billion in service contracts.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the board of Automattic, and looking forward to working with Matt and this group of talented people working together on a common goal, from locations all around the world," Dunwoody said. "I admire all that WordPress has done to democratize the open web, and can't wait to get started."

General Dunwoody is president of First 2 Four, LLC, a leadership mentoring and strategic advisory services company. She has been recognized by the NCAA with its highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Award, by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association with its lifetime Achievement Award, by France with its National Order of Merit, and in 2016, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Her book, A Higher Standard, was published in April 2015.

This is the latest in several recent executive hires for Automattic, including former New York Times executive Kinsey Wilson joining as president of WordPress.com in March 2018.

About Automattic

Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We're the company behind products including WordPress.com, WooCommerce, and Jetpack, and we're a fully distributed company, with 744 employees in 64 countries speaking 81 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL.

