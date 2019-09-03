General Assembly And Business Talent Group To Power 21st Century Workforce By Marrying Cutting-Edge Skills With On-Demand Talent

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Assembly (GA), a pioneer in education and career transformation specializing in today's most in-demand skills, and Business Talent Group (BTG), the leading high-end marketplace for on-demand independent talent, today announced a visionary partnership to help redefine the 21st century workforce and meet the needs of clients and high-end independent talent alike, by marrying world-class last-mile training and credentialing with on-demand access to top independent consultants and professionals.

The partnership between the two leading brands in their respective spaces underscores the rising client need for highly skilled on-demand workers to fill critical workforce gaps in emerging 21st century disciplines, and offers exceptional benefits to their stakeholders. The urgent need is supported by SAP/Fieldglass research showing that 91% of executives report that the external workforce will be important for sourcing skills that are in scarce supply in three years' time.

BTG's network of highly skilled independent talent will have preferential access to GA's continuous learning and credentialing opportunities, while top-tier GA graduates gain entrée to BTG's vast talent pool. As a result, BTG's clients, who include more than 40% of the Fortune 100, will benefit from an expanded and diversified pool of credentialed on-demand experts. Digital marketing and data science skills training and certification will be the first area of focus between the two companies, with plans to expand the partnership into other in-demand areas in the near future.

Jake Schwartz, Co-Founder and CEO of General Assembly, said, "Today, many professionals from across sectors and disciplines are working independently, even though the prevailing narrative about the 'gig economy' tends to focus on a small subset of jobs and companies. As lifelong learning becomes an economic imperative, it's critical that professionals from all walks of life keep pace with the rapid changes in technology shaping the future of work. That's why General Assembly is proud to form this partnership with Business Talent Group to support their network of in-demand talent with the most relevant skills and credentials of the digital economy."

BTG Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jody Greenstone Miller said, "Business Talent Group's partnership with General Assembly, the premier brand in career education and credentialing, fulfills our longtime vision to marry BTG's labor marketplace with world-class training to address independent talent's need for continuous workforce upskilling in the face of rapid technological change, and our clients' need to have access to a larger pool of skilled talent. As clients look to BTG to fill gaps in their teams for the most up-to-date skills in emerging categories, we must continuously add to and diversify our pool with the latest capabilities in data science, digital marketing and transformation, and beyond. Working hand-in-hand with GA to provide our talent with preferred access to the best in last-mile training and credentialing bolsters our unique ability to actually increase the supply of cutting-edge talent in order to provide clients with continuous and verifiable access to these skills."

About General Assembly

General Assembly is a pioneer in education and career transformation, specializing in today's most in-demand skills. The leading source for training, staffing and career transitions, we foster a flourishing community of professionals pursuing careers they love.

Focusing on the most relevant and in-demand skills across data, design, business and technology, GA confronts the global skills gap through award-winning, best-in-class instruction and innovative opportunities across diverse communities. GA works with students online and in person across the globe and partners with top employers to help companies source, assess and transform talent. To learn more, visit https://generalassemb.ly.

About Business Talent Group

Business Talent Group (BTG) is the leading global marketplace for high-end on-demand business talent. Headquartered in Los Angeles with eight other offices across the US and Europe, BTG connects leading companies, including 44% of the F100 and hundreds of other F1000 companies, with a dynamic talent marketplace of on-demand management consultants, executives, project managers and subject matter experts to solve their biggest business problems – on-site or remote, part-time or full-time, individuals or teams in 39 countries and counting. Combining proprietary data, technology, and an end-to-end client success model that ensures talent is vetted, curated, and legally compliant, BTG delivers enterprise-wide programs that transform the way organizations get work done. For more information visit businesstalentgroup.com or join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

