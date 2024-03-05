General Assembly Launches New Bootcamp Model to Expand Flexible Pathways to Tech Careers

Designed so participants can learn while they earn, innovative part-time

program provides broader access to General Assembly's full-time Software

Engineering Bootcamp in fewer hours per week

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Assembly (GA), the global tech training and talent provider of choice for Fortune 500 companies including Adobe, Microsoft, and Humana, today announced the launch of a new part-time Software Engineering Bootcamp designed to expand access to careers in the fastest-growing sectors of the tech industry. Built from the same proven curriculum that has accelerated career mobility for tens of thousands of learners worldwide, the new part-time software engineering course will span 32 weeks, providing increased flexibility for working learners and aspiring career changers alike.

"The pace of technological change is faster than the traditional education system can keep up with, and for many people seeking careers in the tech sector, it's next to impossible to put their lives on hold to earn the credentials they need to take the next step in their careers," said Jeff Bergin, Ph.D., VP of Impact and Experience at General Assembly. "By providing the community-driven, expert-led experience that is a hallmark of General Assembly's approach in a more flexible format that reflects the needs of working learners, we're enabling people to take that next step while continuing to advance in their current role."

The new part-time option allows for more aspiring General Assembly students to fit training into their own schedule, with only six hours a week of lectures, plus an optional 10 hours of extra support — expanding access and reducing the financial burden for working learners who may not have been able to leave their jobs to pursue full-time training opportunities. Over the course of eight months, learners will experience the same engaging lectures and market-aligned curriculum of a full-time General Assembly course, with the option to dictate their own practice time for hands-on labs and projects.

"General Assembly pioneered the bootcamp model more than a decade ago based on the idea that faster, more career-aligned training could bridge the gap between businesses looking for tech talent and workers seeking to break into the labor market's hottest sector," said Daniele Grassi, President and CEO of General Assembly. "This new program reflects our continued commitment to both helping employers close persistent talent gaps and providing aspiring tech workers with an onramp into the tech industry. It's about ensuring that no matter where you are in your career, there's a way for you to master the skills to succeed in tomorrow's world of work."

General Assembly will be introducing this learning model to its other bootcamps, including UX design and data analytics, in the coming months. To learn more about General Assembly's innovative part-time learning options and find registration information, visit their blog .

About General Assembly

Since 2011, General Assembly (GA) has launched the technology careers of tens of thousands of diverse individuals and cultivated emerging tech talent pipelines for hundreds of the world's leading employers. As featured in The Economist, Wired, and The New York Times, GA offers bootcamps, digital upskilling, apprenticeships, and other career onramps into today's most in-demand jobs in web development, data, design, and more. Part of global HR solutions giant The Adecco Group, GA has become a leading provider of world-class technical training, equitable job opportunity, and social impact. GA has been recognized as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and a Fast Company World-Changing Idea, as well as the #1 Most Innovative Company in Education.

SOURCE General Assembly