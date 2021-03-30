General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and CP Technologies Team to Manufacture Portable Aircraft Control Station for the U.S. Air Force

PRESCOTT, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Technologies today announced it has teamed with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. to design and manufacture the Portable Aircraft Control Station (PACS) for the US Air Force. The PACS is a rugged, compact system, capable of performing all direct connect aircraft pre- and post-flight operations and engine functions. It will replace the standard Ruggedized Aircraft Maintenance Test Station (RAMTS) with a self-contained rugged portable system for downrange deployment. The system consists of 3 x 24-inch multi-touch displays with an Intel XEON processors allowing powerful processing functionality with enhanced human interface capability. The system provides a compact and cost-effective solution for today's Air Force.

"Our expertise in designing, fabricating and integrating highly versatile expeditionary workstations makes us an attractive industry partner to serve the military, industrial and commercial markets," said Mark Kempf, vice president CP Technologies & CP Systems at CP Technologies. "The long-term support we offer for our products via revision control, componentry road mapping, configuration management, and our standard 5-year warranty also provides us with a unique competitive advantage."

About CP Tech Expeditionary Work Stations

CP Technologies' expeditionary workstations provide a platform for versatile, high speed processing capabilities in a mobile mili­tary-grade system. Offered in assembled transit case and portable "briefcase" form factors, these workstations are the ideal solution for a mobile and versatile ground station application while out in harsh, real-world environments. The workstations built by CP Technologies can be custom tailored to meet the specific needs of the operators with optional additions such as capacitive touchscreens, specialized input ports, switches, routers, data links, or other inte­grated 3rd-party equipment for a fully mobile all-in-one solution.

About CP Technologies

CP Technologies designs, fabricates and integrates standard and customized high-performance computing platforms and LCD monitors for military, industry, and commercial applications. Using COTS components, CP Technologies provides solutions for customers who need reliable systems that will operate in a variety of harsh conditions and who require revision control and hardware consistency for multi-year programs. CP Technologies is an ITAR Registered and ISO 9001:2015 Certified business that has been operating in Southern California for over twenty years. For more information, please visit https://cp-techusa.com.

CP Technologies is also proud to announce the opening of the new CP North America Headquarters in Prescott, Arizona. The new facility will be home to the CP North America family of brands including CP Technologies, CP Systems, and CP Aeronautics. The all-new headquarters building is part of the ongoing growth of the CP brand and reflects the much-needed expansion in our capabilities as a manufacturer to meet the needs of our customers. Look forward to even more exciting news from us in the future and be sure to stand by for information on our new factory's Grand Opening Event!

