General Availability of Dapr Agents Delivers Production Reliability for Enterprise AI

Dapr Agents v1.0 reaches stable release, bringing production-grade resiliency and security to AI agent frameworks

Key Highlights

Dapr Agents v1.0 is now generally available as a Python framework for building resilient, production-ready AI agents.

Dapr Agents provides durable workflows, state management and secure multi-agent coordination needed to move AI agents from prototypes to production.

Platform engineers, application developers and enterprises deploying AI agents on Kubernetes and cloud native platforms can use Dapr Agents to achieve production-grade reliability and security.

AMSTERDAM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON EUROPE - The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable open source ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the general availability of Dapr Agents v1.0, a Python framework built on Dapr's distributed application runtime to help teams run reliable, secure AI agents in production environments.

The 1.0 release marks the project's transition from early experimentation to stable production use. As organizations move AI agents into real business workflows, they face challenges such as failure recovery, state management, cost control and secure communication. Dapr Agents addresses these needs with a durable workflow engine that maintains context, persists memory and recovers long-running work without data loss.

"The Dapr Agents v1.0 milestone provides the essential cloud native guardrails—like state management and secure communication—that platform teams need to turn AI prototypes into reliable, production-ready systems at scale," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "We look forward to the Dapr community continuing to innovate and build a community around building AI agents at scale."

AI adoption is rapidly increasing in cloud native environments. With Kubernetes widely used in production across industries, teams increasingly need infrastructure that allows AI agents to operate consistently within existing platforms. Dapr Agents is designed to integrate with those environments while reducing the operational burden on developers.

With v1.0, Dapr Agents provides:

Durable, long-running agent workflows

Automatic retries and failure recovery

Persistent state across more than 30 databases

Secure communication and identity using SPIFFE

Multi-agent coordination and messaging

Built-in observability and monitoring

Flexibility to switch language model providers without code changes

"Many agent frameworks focus on logic alone," said Mark Fussell, Dapr maintainer and steering committee member. "Dapr Agents delivers the infrastructure that keeps agents reliable through failures, timeouts and crashes. With v1.0, developers have a foundation they can trust in production."

At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, ZEISS Vision Care will present a real-world implementation using Dapr Agents to extract optical parameters from highly variable, unstructured documents. The session will detail how Dapr Agents power a resilient, vendor-neutral AI architecture that reliably drives critical business processes.

"Dapr is becoming the resilience layer for AI systems," said Yaron Schneider, Dapr maintainer and steering committee member. "By integrating across the agent ecosystem, developers can focus on what their agents do, not on rebuilding fault tolerance, observability or identity."

Dapr Agents 1.0 is the result of a yearlong collaboration between NVIDIA, the Dapr open source community and end users building practical AI agent systems. The project builds on Dapr's distributed application runtime, which provides standardized APIs for service-to-service communication, state management and security.

For more information, visit the Dapr Agents documentation, explore quickstarts on GitHub, enroll in Dapr University or join the community on Discord.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation