General Availability Period- New .icu Domain Extension

LUXEMBOURG, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ShortDot SA is announcing the General Availability period for their new domain extension, .icu. The Sunrise period for trademark holders began on April 24 and is now entering the General Availability phase, marking the date when .icu domain registrations are open to the public.

.icu, shorthand for "I See You," is a new extension designed to provide an easy, innovative, and universal alternative to traditional domains. The extension already has over 100 registrars in more than 30 countries signed up to distribute the names to end users.

However, .icu is offering end users a partnership beyond just the domain name. "We know that an online brand starts with a domain name but ends with a relentless focus on connecting more meaningfully with customers," says Kevin Kopas, COO of ShortDot.

To do this, to the company has designed a "Pioneer Program" which provides media expertise to new and evolving businesses who are looking to create, expand, or improve their online marketing strategies. The program includes exclusive access to a digital co-working space with help from others and learning resources like a 21-module online media program aimed at bringing businesses closer to their customers by driving strategic and consistent message delivery across online platforms.

The program has already gained several participants, including tottenhamhotspur.icu, a site supported by the English Football Club. This domain markets a Football camp in Italy with FA and UEFA-qualified coaches for boys and girls ages 8-16. Pia Jensen, who manages the parent business, Italian Tours, says "we are excited to become a 'Pioneer' because it will allow us to improve our messaging and reach more kids and parents. We want to better connect with them and show them what a unique experience our camp will be in their lives. We know this program will help us do that."

For those interested in securing their .icu name early, the company recommends looking to registrars they are familiar with or by visiting www.nic.icu.

.icu is a domain extension owned and managed by the Luxembourg based ShortDot SA registry. Their management team and board of directors consists of domain industry veterans: Lars Jensen, Kevin Kopas, Mogens Nielsen, and Michael Riedl. .icu uses CentralNic as its backend service provider.

For more information about launch dates, pricing, availability and more please visit www.nic.icu. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kevin Kopas via email at press@nic.icu.

