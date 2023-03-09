General Contractor FaverGray Celebrates 18th Anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray, a leading general contractor based in Jacksonville, Florida, is celebrating its 18th anniversary of dedication and success in the construction industry. Since the company was established, FaverGray has built upon its foundation of delivering exceptional client service and quality work as an award-winning general contractor.

The Station at San Marco project is a 345-unit multifamily apartment community located on a 3.43-acre site just south of downtown across the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The developer is Block One Ventures and the architect is Dynamik Design.

The company was founded in 2005 by James Gray and Keith Faver, beginning as a boutique firm specializing in multifamily, student housing, senior living, health care and hospitality. The company was created with an important mission to deliver success by offering creative solutions, providing a fully integrated team from concept to completion and exceeding client expectations. The company offers pre-construction services, permitting, financial oversight and general contracting services that create significant value for its clients.

In 2022, the company surpassed 2 billion in project revenue, focusing on building multifamily and student housing projects across the Southeast. The company is licensed in 21 states, with a blend of impressive projects completed in markets across the country. The dedicated executive, project management, accounting, human resources and administration team is centrally located in the Jacksonville Beach office. The field staff can be found on job sites in Tampa, Orlando, Ocala, Gainesville, Panama City Beach and Jacksonville.

FaverGray has successfully completed every project on time and within budget. One of its most notable projects preparing for delivery, Flamingo Crossings Village, is a $490.8 million student housing development totaling 2,614 units and 10,440 beds in Orlando, Florida.

"As we celebrate 18 years, I'm incredibly grateful to the many people who have played a significant role in the success of the company," said James Gray, CEO. "Reaching the level of growth we've had has undoubtedly been a team effort. All that we've accomplished would not have been possible without the help of our dedicated employees, valued customers, reliable subcontractors and the support of the surrounding communities."

"We are honored to have an incredibly resourceful team of people who represent our company. Our skilled employees and reliable partners work diligently to serve our customers and advance the industry," said company president Keith Faver.

"It's gratifying to look back at all we've been able to achieve and accomplish. We're proud of the positive impact on the industry and communities we've built. As we continue to grow and evolve, our core values and commitment to quality remain the same," said Ben Hinson, executive vice president.

FaverGray continues to move forward in the industry driving creative solutions. The company is committed to its employees, customers, subcontractors and communities as it delivers high-quality products and services. Today the company has a diverse portfolio of multifamily and student housing developments across Florida and continues to grow.

A selection of their multifamily and student housing projects under development include:

The Station at San Marco

The Station at San Marco project is a 345-unit multifamily apartment community located on a 3.43-acre site just south of downtown across the St. Johns River. The developer is Block One Ventures and the architect is Dynamik Design.

The Juliette at Wildwood

The Juliette at Wildwood project sits on a 21.86-acre site that will consist of two 4-story apartment buildings, one 3-story residential building, five 2-story carriage houses, and a 1-story maintenance building with a dog spa. The developer is Chance Partners and the architect is Dynamik Design.

The Grove at Ocala

The Grove at Ocala is a 329-unit luxury community featuring a clubhouse with a pool, two pickleball courts, and two bocce ball courts. The developer is Easlan Capital of Atlanta and the architect is Nelson Worldwide.

Park Place Tampa

Park Place Tampa will offer 758 beds to students at the University of South Florida. Luxury amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room, golf simulator, hot yoga room, swimming pool & spa, jumbotron, pool cabanas, basketball & tennis courts, and more to distinguish the community from other housing in the market. The developer is Park7 Group and the architect is Humphreys and Partners.

Seminary Lane

The Seminary Lane project is an 862-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Florida. The community will offer rooftop amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, Jumbotron, and courtyard spaces. The developer is PeakMade Real Estate / Peak Campus and the architect is Dwell Design Studio.

For more information about FaverGray, visit www.favergray.com .

About FaverGray

FaverGray is an award-winning, fully integrated general contractor in Jacksonville, Fla., specializing in building multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities. Since 2005, the company has contracted more than $2 billion in project revenue. As a general contractor with projects delivered in 15 states and 61 cities across the U.S., FaverGray's mission is to deliver success by offering creative solutions, providing a fully-integrated team from concept to completion, and exceeding client expectations. Visit www.favergray.com for more information.

Contact: Paige Rosenberger, (904) 208.2023, [email protected]

SOURCE FaverGray