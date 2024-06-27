Safety and site managers communicate site updates, safety procedures, and emergency alerts – gaining "time on tools" worth $300k-$600k per year.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyrus today announced a milestone: over one million safety text messages sent from their worksite intelligence and communication platform in a month. On construction sites across the US, safety teams use Eyrus to text workers with site updates, safety procedures, and emergency alerts. Worker communication is part of Eyrus's Worksite Intelligence Platform – a comprehensive technology solution for general contractors to manage their on-site workforce, proactively monitor and communicate worksite risks, and secure their worksites.

General Contractors Send One Million Safety Text Messages a Month – Increasing Time on Tools

"We built worker communication into Eyrus when our customers, general contractors, came to us with a problem: they did not have a way to easily communicate with all workers on a construction site. They had to play phone tag with subcontractors and field managers to deliver messages. With this milestone, we are excited we've enabled site management and safety teams with a way to instantly reach all workers," said Alexandra McManus, CEO of Eyrus.

The ROI for construction text messaging is significant. For example, an Eyrus project site with 500+ daily workers will send 50-100 messages per year to alert the workforce of site conditions that require a stoppage of work. When the site is ready to resume work, instant communication removes an average delay of 15-30 minutes. A 15-30 minute "time on tools" increase across 50 events on site results in an annual savings of $300-600K (assuming a burdened labor rate of $50 per hour).

The major reason that general contractors had been unable to communicate with workers is a lack of worker contact info. However, the emergence of worker registration and onboarding technology, such as Eyrus, gives GCs a centralized worker database that enables tools such as worker communication, automated timesheets and headcounts, construction access control, and more – all working from one software platform.

Real examples of safety text messages (anonymized for security purposes):

Real-time site conditions alert:

Text to ON-SITE (610) WORKERS:

"ATTENTION WINDY CONDITIONS GUST UP TO 30 / 40 MPH TODAY BOOM LIFTS, CRANE OPERATIONS, ROOF WORK AND ANY LIFTING NEEDS TO BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY"

Text to ON-SITE (610) WORKERS:

"All clear, you can return to work."

Safety procedure communication:

Text to ALL REGISTERED WORKERS (513):

"Mandatory safety standdown beginning at 1PM EST today. Meet at muster areas for site updates and safety notes."

About Eyrus

The Eyrus Workforce Intelligence Platform brings together a significant set of worksite solutions that drive efficiencies on-site and drive initiatives in office:

Workforce Management Tools:

Worker Registration and Onboarding

Automated Time and Attendance

Mass-Text Communication

Evacuation and Mustering

Safety and Fatigue Reporting

Workforce Productivity Reporting

Insurance and Regulatory Reporting

Worksite Security and Monitoring Tools:

Access Control and Construction Turnstiles

Video Surveillance and Monitoring

Water, Temperature, Humidity Monitoring

CO2 Monitoring

Weather Monitoring

Alert and Resolution Workflow and Reporting

Learn more about Eyrus at Eyrus.com.

Media Contact:

Scotty Greenburg

2067799747

[email protected]

SOURCE Eyrus