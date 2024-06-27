General Contractors Send One Million Safety Text Messages a Month - Increasing Time on Tools
Jun 27, 2024, 08:39 ET
Safety and site managers communicate site updates, safety procedures, and emergency alerts – gaining "time on tools" worth $300k-$600k per year.
WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyrus today announced a milestone: over one million safety text messages sent from their worksite intelligence and communication platform in a month. On construction sites across the US, safety teams use Eyrus to text workers with site updates, safety procedures, and emergency alerts. Worker communication is part of Eyrus's Worksite Intelligence Platform – a comprehensive technology solution for general contractors to manage their on-site workforce, proactively monitor and communicate worksite risks, and secure their worksites.
"We built worker communication into Eyrus when our customers, general contractors, came to us with a problem: they did not have a way to easily communicate with all workers on a construction site. They had to play phone tag with subcontractors and field managers to deliver messages. With this milestone, we are excited we've enabled site management and safety teams with a way to instantly reach all workers," said Alexandra McManus, CEO of Eyrus.
The ROI for construction text messaging is significant. For example, an Eyrus project site with 500+ daily workers will send 50-100 messages per year to alert the workforce of site conditions that require a stoppage of work. When the site is ready to resume work, instant communication removes an average delay of 15-30 minutes. A 15-30 minute "time on tools" increase across 50 events on site results in an annual savings of $300-600K (assuming a burdened labor rate of $50 per hour).
The major reason that general contractors had been unable to communicate with workers is a lack of worker contact info. However, the emergence of worker registration and onboarding technology, such as Eyrus, gives GCs a centralized worker database that enables tools such as worker communication, automated timesheets and headcounts, construction access control, and more – all working from one software platform.
Real examples of safety text messages (anonymized for security purposes):
Real-time site conditions alert:
Text to ON-SITE (610) WORKERS:
"ATTENTION WINDY CONDITIONS GUST UP TO 30 / 40 MPH TODAY BOOM LIFTS, CRANE OPERATIONS, ROOF WORK AND ANY LIFTING NEEDS TO BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY"
Text to ON-SITE (610) WORKERS:
"All clear, you can return to work."
Safety procedure communication:
Text to ALL REGISTERED WORKERS (513):
"Mandatory safety standdown beginning at 1PM EST today. Meet at muster areas for site updates and safety notes."
About Eyrus
The Eyrus Workforce Intelligence Platform brings together a significant set of worksite solutions that drive efficiencies on-site and drive initiatives in office:
Workforce Management Tools:
- Worker Registration and Onboarding
- Automated Time and Attendance
- Mass-Text Communication
- Evacuation and Mustering
- Safety and Fatigue Reporting
- Workforce Productivity Reporting
- Insurance and Regulatory Reporting
Worksite Security and Monitoring Tools:
- Access Control and Construction Turnstiles
- Video Surveillance and Monitoring
- Water, Temperature, Humidity Monitoring
- CO2 Monitoring
- Weather Monitoring
- Alert and Resolution Workflow and Reporting
Learn more about Eyrus at Eyrus.com.
