General Dynamics awarded $100 million Defense Intelligence Agency enterprise IT contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today it was awarded an IT system modernization contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). GDIT will provide worldwide engineering support to DIA's core IT infrastructure to include system design, architecture, testing plans, and security accreditation.

GDIT was awarded an IT system modernization contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The Infrastructure Services Enterprise Engineering (ISEE) task order, under the Enhanced Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (E-SITE) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has an estimated value of $100 million and includes a base period of one year, four option years plus one six-month option. Work completed under the ISEE task is foundational to the future IT infrastructure of the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DODIIS).

"GDIT is excited to continue our 35-year relationship supporting DIA and their complex national security mission. The ISEE award is a true testament to GDIT's ability to develop and deliver enterprise IT Infrastructure solutions at scale," said Deb Davis, Vice President and General Manager, Mission Solutions and Service Sector for GDIT's Intelligence & Homeland Security Division. "As a mission support leader and trusted partner for DIA's IT backbone, we look forward to supporting the ongoing modernization of the DoDIIS Enterprise."

In addition to GDIT's previously awarded E-SITE task orders for network engineering, operations and cybersecurity solutions, this new work will continue to directly support DIA's strategic goals for core IT services and seamlessly further its global mission.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com. More information about GDIT is available at www.gdit.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology