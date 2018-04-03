General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development

The contract modification includes funding for procurement of long-lead time material for missile tubes which will be integrated into both the Navy's new SSBN and the Royal Navy's Dreadnought-class strategic missile submarine.

Initially awarded in September 2017, the fourteen-year, $5.1 billion contract calls for Electric Boat to perform design and development work for the Navy's next-generation ballistic-missile submarine, which is scheduled to begin construction in fall of 2020. The potential value of the overall contract is $6.1 billion.

